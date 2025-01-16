Eyal Golan addresses resurfaced sexual abuse claims against him

Israeli singer Eyal Golan addressed accusations against him by Taisia Zamolowski and another woman, "Nun," whose name was not revealed, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Zamolowski revealed her identity for the first time in an interview with KAN News last month and accused Golan, his father, and their associates of acts of sexual assault committed against underage girls as part of a scheme to force minors into sexual acts through their connection to the famous singer.

"I want to address the matter, and I can only tell you that I have never, never hurt a woman. And if someone was hurt in my surroundings, I am sorry for it," Golan said.

He also apologized for failing to "pay attention" to the things going on around him.

Golan also said that he has completely changed his lifestyle and that all of those who were around him at the time of the alleged incidents are no longer around him. Taisia Zamilotsky, one of the complainants in the sex scandal allegedly involving Israeli singer Eyal Golan attends a Women and Gender Equality committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 7, 2025. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

CEO of The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, Orit Sulitzeanu, responded to the apology addressing Golan: "'I didn't hurt any woman' - that is true, you hurt girls."

"Eyal Golan is continuing the manipulations that were meant to blur his role in the chain of exploitation and, worst of all - is again erasing the brave and important testimony of Taisia and Nun," she added.

"The public who heard them speak the truth from the bottom of their heart will not accept his lies and will stand by them."

Speaking up on charges

In her first public interview, Zamolowski described being raped and sexually assaulted by Golan's associates, including his father, Daniel Biton.

She also talked about being sent to Golan's hotel suite with Nun, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them both in an "aggressive and forceful manner."

In 2015, Biton was convicted as part of a plea bargain in the case, dubbed the Social Game, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was also found guilty of paying the underage girls, giving them presents in exchange for sex, and obstruction of justice. In 2021, he died of COVID-19.

Golan was investigated on suspicion of consensual illicit intercourse and luring minors to use drugs, and later, Golan was investigated again on suspicion of solicitation for prostitution following the court testimonies of Zamolowski and Nun.

The case against Golan was closed in May 2023 due to lack of evidence.

Tal Spungin and Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.