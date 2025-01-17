IDF takes measures for operations in Gaza for day after ceasefire

The IDF has taken measures to support the military's presence in the Gaza Strip, including the redeployment of troops in accordance with the implementation of the hostage deal, which was signed in Doha in the early hours of Friday.

As part of preparations for the "day after" the war, Brig.-Gen. Eran Ophir, head of the army’s fence-building administration, is working to accelerate the repair of the fence and security components along the border.

Forces will be stationed at strategic control points within Palestinian territory to enhance defense and security in the area.

Maj. Gen. Michel Yanko, head of the Technology and Logistics Directorate, will hold a situation assessment focusing on adapting logistical and medical support for the hostages, including addressing complex medical cases throughout the 42 days of the agreement. IDF soldiers operating near the Zikim beach area, October 29, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the Israel Police, Military Police, and the Defense Ministry will coordinate road closures to facilitate the swift transfer of released hostages and their exchange for security prisoners being transported from prisons in Israel.

Intelligence briefings

The Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) are providing intelligence briefings on trends within the Hamas leadership and activities under the ceasefire framework, including analysis of actions and responses.

The IDF will refine its rules of engagement for forces operating in the Gaza Strip and will maintain aerial readiness forces to neutralize threats. Additionally, directives from the General Staff emphasize the necessity of fully utilizing the target bank and destroying terror infrastructure to achieve the war objectives.