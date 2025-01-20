Rebuilding Arab-Jewish relations in Israel after October 7 – opinion

The shock of October 7 changed almost every aspect of our lives. It will take years to mend the damage. It has also affected the relationship between Arabs and Jews, citizens of Israel. This relationship has never been ideal due to the history of the two peoples. It never had a chance to develop, as most Arabs and Jews don’t really know each other.

Even in “mixed cities” like Lod, Acre, and Jaffa, where both populations live in the same city, they hardly communicate. Although the violent events in several mixed cities carried out by Arab Israelis in May 2021 were tough, most Israeli Jews realized that the violence came from a limited number of people.

Times are very different now. Research data from mid-2024 shows that fear among the two sides has augmented, with many Israeli Jews believing that most Arab Israelis support Hamas. As a result, the Jewish population has almost entirely stopped visiting and shopping in Arab villages. Fear, anger, and hatred flourish.

Meanwhile, Arab Israelis feel the need to stay within their communities and have refrained from leaving their villages. There are testimonials of Arabs being fired from their jobs. Hundreds of Arab and Jewish youth in southern Israel took part in a march for unity and solidarity in May 2024. (credit: AJEEC-NISPED the Negev Institute)

What can be done?

The integration of Arabs throughout the country is very important to Israel’s economy and social strength. The healthcare sector has demonstrated that many doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff come from the Arab-Israeli segment. Surprisingly, last year’s research shows that while the Jewish population believes that 56% of Arabs support violence, the data indicates that only 2% do.

On the other hand, while Arabs believe that 50% of Jews support violence, in fact, only 10% do.

“You don’t know us,” says MK Mansour Abbas and this is still the main problem facing the two sides. Trendy catchphrases such as “unity” and “integration” do not work. Action is needed.

As the majority in Israel, it is up to Jews to initiate action by helping Arabs to integrate. It is in the interest of Israel to do so. Does our nation know that during the war, over the past year, when hundreds of thousands of Jews were called up to serve in the army, it was the Arab Israelis who filled in the gaps?

In many sectors, such as hospitals, Arabs have been working long hours, covering for the absence of Jewish doctors and medical staff. It seems that now is the time, more than ever, to find a way for both populations to get to know each other. Fear, anger, and even hatred are mainly the result of stigmas and prejudices.

Research shows us that misperceptions are huge.

Although the current climate is difficult, we have to look for creative ways of bringing Arabs and Jews together, with the understanding that this relationship is for the benefit of a strong and robust Israel. Our initiative “Cities Leading Change” is already implementing new projects in mixed cities that can bring about this change.

The writer is director of the initiative called Cities Leading Change.