Netanyahu slams MK Almog Cohen for saying IDF chief should be imprisoned

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a statement on Sunday made by Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen in which he called the IDF general staff a "bunch of lazy donkeys" on Saturday.

"This is an unfortunate statement that should not have been made," Netanyahu said.

"This is a bunch of lazy donkeys who are not allowed to go home but rather sit in prison!" Cohen said in his statement. "This [IDF] general staff should be replaced with galloping horses."

ח״כ בשידור: ״הרמטכ״ל צריך לשבת בכלא״התקפה חריפה במיוחד מצד חבר עוצמה יהודית, ח״כ אלמוג כהן, נגד המטכ״ל, הבוקר בתכניתם של פתחי וזמרי בעם: ״מדובר בחבורה של חמורים עצלים שאסור להם ללכת הביתה אלא לשבת בכלא! הרצי הלוי צריך לצאת לחופשה בדובאי? חליווה צריך לטוס לחופשה במרוקו? אני לא… — גלי ישראל (@IsraelGaley) January 19, 2025

He spoke about the relations within Otzma Yehudit saying, "I've been banned from the faction for a month now, I wasn't even invited to the faction's statement. I was removed from all the groups and consultations, I'm not part of the decision-making." Otzma Yehudit party head Itamar Ben-Gvir and MK Almog Cohen attend a discussion at the Knesset on November 22, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit resignation

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and members from his Otzma Yehudit party submitted resignation letters from the government and coalition on Sunday, as they had previously promised if the deal was approved.

"The reckless approval of an agreement with the Hamas terror organization, which includes releasing hundreds of murderers with the blood of men, women, and children on their hands - some to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria - represents a disgraceful surrender," the party stated.

"The deal forfeits the IDF's hard-won achievements in the war, involves withdrawing forces from Gaza, and halts the fighting in a manner that capitulates to Hamas."