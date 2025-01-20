Who is captive Omer Shem Tov, one of the hostages taken from the Nova festival to be released?

Omer Shem Tov, 22, was his mother's "sunshine," before he was captured by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

His family was able to track his live location through his phone while he called and told them everything that was happening around him.

Omer recently marked his second birthday in captivity on October 31, 2024. In an Instagram post dedicated to his birthday, Omer’s mother, Shelly Shem Tov, called on others around the world to do an act of kindness and to bring light into the world. She pleaded with world leaders to pressure Hamas into making a deal to free the remaining hostages.

Omer was kidnapped alongside Maya and Itay Regev, who were released during the ceasefire in November 2023. Now, over a year later, Omer is set to be released from Hamas captivity as part of a similar deal. Omer Shem Tov and his mother, Shelli. (credit: MAARIV)

Keeping Shabbat in captivity

Itay Regev spoke of how they tried to honor Shabbat by reciting the Kiddush with a small bottle of grape juice and a piece of bread. His mother said, “I’m so proud of my son. They took his freedom, but they couldn’t take his faith, his soul.”

Shelly Shem-Tov has been extremely active in demanding a deal that would release the hostages since the moment Omer was taken hostage.

“I can either take charge and lead others or become a victim,” Shelly said in October 2024, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

In December, she told the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit that she's been counting down the minutes until her son comes home.

"It's more than half a million minutes that my sunshine is in captivity. People are asking me, how can you handle it? So I am saying that every day, I am afraid to open my eyes because I don't know what the day will bring," Shelly said. "Then I am opening my eyes, and I see daylight, and I'm thinking about my Omer that didn't see daylight for 430 days."

She told attendees that she hasn't cleaned her son's messy room since he was taken hostage, adding that he needs to come home and clean it himself.

In April, she organized a protest in Herzliya, which saw hundreds of attendees wearing yellow and waving Israeli flags in honor of Omer.

"For me, I know that my son is strong," Shelly Shem-Tov said at the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit. "He has faith. He knows that he's waiting, that people, the soldiers, will come to take him back home. And we are waiting, and we are praying every day that this miracle would happen."