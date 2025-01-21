Israeli politicians react to Trump's cancellation of West Bank sanctions

Israeli political figures reacted on Tuesday to President Donald Trump's rescinding of the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups in the West Bank following his inauguration on Monday.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the decision "just" in a post on X/Twitter.

"These sanctions were a severe act of blatant foreign interference in Israel's internal affairs, harming democratic principles and the mutual relationship between the two friendly nations," he added.

אני מודה לנשיא דונלד טראמפ על החלטתו הצודקת לבטל את הסנקציות שהוטלו על ידי ממשל ביידן כנגד מתיישבים ופעילים בארגוני הימין. הסנקציות הללו היו מהלך חמור של התערבות זרה ובוטה בענייניה הפנימיים של מדינת ישראל, ופגעו בעקרונות הדמוקרטיה ובמערכת היחסים ההדדית בין שתי המדינות הידידותיות.… pic.twitter.com/WBAXM8AVJw — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) January 21, 2025

Former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also welcomed the move on X.

"This is a correction of a long-standing injustice, during which a distorted policy was pursued by the American administration and by local elements who confused friends with enemies," the former minister wrote.

אני מברך על ההחלטה ההיסטורית של נשיא ארה"ב הנכנס, דונלד טראמפ, לבטל את הסנקציות שהטיל ממשל ביידן על מתיישבי יהודה ושומרון. מדובר בתיקון עוול של שנים רבות, שבהן ננקטה מדיניות מעוותת מצד הממשל האמריקאי וגם מצד גורמים מקומיים שהתבלבלו בין אוהבים לאויבים. כעת נותר לקוות לשינוי… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 21, 2025

'Misguided, unfair sanctions'

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett also commented on the decision.

He thanked Trump for "Removing the misguided and unfair sanctions on some Israelis living in Judea and Samaria," in addition to "Beginning the return home of the kidnapped Israelis."

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for rapidly delivering on two promises:1. Beginning the return home of the kidnapped Israelis. 2. Removing the misguided and unfair sanctions on some Israelis living in Judea and Samaria. We appreciate this. What a great start! — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) January 21, 2025

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Biden administration issued sanctions on several individuals in the West Bank as well as various organizations during its tenure.

Keshet Neev contributed to this report.