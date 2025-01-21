Israeli politicians react to Trump's cancellation of West Bank sanctions

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the decision "just," adding the sanctions "a severe act of blatant foreign interference in Israel's internal affairs."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An illustrative image of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/Yonatan Zindel/Flash90 )
An illustrative image of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/Yonatan Zindel/Flash90 )

Israeli political figures reacted on Tuesday to President Donald Trump's rescinding of the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups in the West Bank following his inauguration on Monday. 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the decision "just" in a post on X/Twitter.

"These sanctions were a severe act of blatant foreign interference in Israel's internal affairs, harming democratic principles and the mutual relationship between the two friendly nations," he added.  

Former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also welcomed the move on X.

"This is a correction of a long-standing injustice, during which a distorted policy was pursued by the American administration and by local elements who confused friends with enemies," the former minister wrote. 

'Misguided, unfair sanctions'

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett also commented on the decision. 

He thanked Trump for "Removing the misguided and unfair sanctions on some Israelis living in Judea and Samaria," in addition to "Beginning the return home of the kidnapped Israelis." 

The Biden administration issued sanctions on several individuals in the West Bank as well as various organizations during its tenure.

Keshet Neev contributed to this report.



