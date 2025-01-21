Who is Gadi Moshe Moses, one of the hostages from Kibbutz Nir Oz set to be released?

Gadi Moses was taken captive from outside his home on October 7 when Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he lived, was invaded by Hamas terrorists. Moses marked his 80th birthday in Hamas captivity in Gaza in March.

Gadi’s ex-wife Margalit Moses was also kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and released on November 24 after 49 days. His partner, Efrat Katz, was killed by Hamas, whilst her daughter and two grandchildren were taken and subsequently released as part of the first hostage deal. Shani Moses in New York with a poster of her grandfather, Gadi Moses, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. January 12, 2024. (credit: HANNAH SARISOHN)

Signs of life

In December 2023, a video was released of two hostages, one of whom was Gadi Moses, who pleaded with the government to negotiate his release. The other hostage was Elad Katzir, who has since been murdered in captivity and his body rescued by IDF soldiers in April of last year.

Last year, Moses’ granddaughter Shani visited New York City for the first time alongside her father, Yair Moses, to help bring awareness about her grandfather’s plight after he marked 100 days in captivity. She tried to share positive memories she had with him.

Shani Moses said, “My hope is he's staying strong. I know my grandfather is a really strong person.”

As an internationally renowned agronomist, Gadi Moses has expertise in wastewater management and field crops. He also worked as a peace activist, helping to advocate for Palestinian rights and peace.