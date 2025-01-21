'An excellent start': Families of Oct. 7 victims, politicians react to Halevi's resignation

Following the announcement of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's resignation, the families of the October 7 victims called it an "excellent start" and said that other high-level military personnel and politicians should follow suit.

Halevi announced that as a result of the IDF's failure on October 7 and the IDF's recent victories, this was the right time to resign.

He was joined by Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, commander of the Southern Command, also announced his resignation.

Members of the October 7 Family Council announced that they would not rest until a state commission established by law had investigated the events, which would give them "answers, draw lessons, and prevent the next disaster."

Yonatan Shamriz, brother of slain hostage Alon Shamriz, welcomed Halevi's resignation, calling it an "excellent start" but said that more people needed to take responsibility and resign, including "the entire senior military echelon, the entire political echelon, the entire security echelon."

"Return the hostages and go home," he said. "Let us build a reformed and prosperous state." IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Israel Katz clash (illustrative). (credit: Canva, Flash 90-, REUTERS/NIR ELIAS, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Thank you for your service

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Halevi on the phone and thanked him for his many years of service and his command of the IDF in the war. The two agreed to meet in the coming days.

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his appreciation for Halevi's services and thanked him for his contributions to the IDF.

President Isaac Herzog reiterated his support for a state investigation committee, saying it "will lead to drawing lessons, taking responsibility, drawing conclusions, and building trust between citizens and their state," echoing the sentiments of the October Families Council.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said, "[I] salute the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Now let them take responsibility and resign - the prime minister and his entire disastrous government." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Avigdor Liberman, head of Yisrael Beytenu, said, "After the chief of staff's resignation, I call on the Prime Minister and the other members of the Cabinet to take responsibility and follow him home."

Itamar Ben-Gvir, former National Security Minister and head of Otzma Yehudit, rejected any idea that he was to be credited with Halevi's resignation, "The Chief of Staff['s resignation] was expected regardless of the course of the war, and therefore I rejected the offer to receive credit for the move he himself initiated, in exchange for laundering the surrender deal with Hamas."

"In any case, the departure of the chief of staff should be welcomed, and I expect that he will be appointed to the position of an aggressive and strong chief of staff - with whom we can defeat Hamas."

Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity Party, called Halevi "one of the best sons and commanders of this country."

"He took responsibility from the first moment, exercised it on the battlefield, and now also exercises his public responsibility in a manner worthy of appreciation."