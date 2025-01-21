Wave of resignations: Israeli air force, Navy, Shin Bet chiefs all expected to resign after Halevi

The heads of multiple Israeli security organizations have either announced or are expected to announce their resignations following the same announcement by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday.

The heads of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Air Force, and the Navy are expected to issue statements announcing their resignations, with sources in the IDF telling Maariv that two more leading generals are expected to follow.

Sources in the Air Force indicated that IAF commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar was preparing to resign due to the systemic failure on October 7.

The Air Force's investigations indicated that it met all the readiness levels it was required to meet on October 7 and even shortened response times by half.

However, despite this, "the army and the state were not prepared for such a scenario in which [Hamas] would penetrate the border in dozens of places simultaneously. This is a terrible event. The failure is systemic." The new commemorative monument near Kibbutz Zikim. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Other IDF sources pointed to an incoming resignation from IDF Naval commander V.-Adm. David Sa'ar Salama will also be retiring.

The sources said that the Navy's performance on October 7 was "problematic," with Hamas ships succeeding in penetrating Israel's naval defenses, and two even managed to reach the coast of Zikim.

The attack reportedly took the Navy off guard despite the Ashdod Naval Base being warned two hours prior of a change in Hamas's behavior in Gaza.

Resignations in the security services

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar will announce his resignation following the completion of a hostage deal, a security source told Maariv.

"It is not a question of if, but when. Ronen Bar was one of the first to take responsibility, even though Shin Bet's responsibility is fundamentally different in both warning and combat," the source said.

The assessment is that Bar will fulfill his responsibility immediately upon the signing of the hostage deal.

Alongside the senior General Staff officers, the list of officers who may retire from the IDF is reportedly long.

The most prominent names are Northern Brigade Commander Col. Haim Cohen, who has already been informed that he will not find a position in the IDF after his term ends.

The Gaza Division's intelligence officer, Lt.-Col. A. is also expected to retire from the IDF immediately upon the publication of the Intelligence Branch's investigation.