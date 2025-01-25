IDF: Hamas failed to uphold agreement, worried over Bibas family's wellbeing

The IDF’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza remains steadfast, IDF Chief Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated on Saturday. Speaking at a press briefing, Hagari provided updates on efforts to reunite families with their loved ones.

“Since the October 7 massacre, our mission has been clear: to bring home all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Today, as part of this ongoing effort, we welcomed back four more hostages after 477 days in captivity,” Hagari said.

The hostages—IDF soldiers Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev—were among those abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks.

“Today, we salute and embrace these brave soldiers and their families as they reunite after such a long and painful separation,” Hagari added.

The spokesperson also addressed the broader situation, emphasizing the urgency of freeing the remaining 90 hostages still in Hamas captivity.

“Hamas didn't meet its obligations to prioritize the release of Israeli female civilian hostages,” he noted. “We remain steadfast in our determination to bring home Arbel Yehud, as well as Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Kfir and Ariel, whose wellbeing is of utmost concern.”

Hagari acknowledged the efforts of international mediators, including the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

“We deeply appreciate their work and expect them to ensure Hamas adheres to its commitments under the agreement,” he said.

Hagari reaffirmed the IDF’s ongoing operations to protect Israeli citizens and their unwavering commitment to bringing all hostages home, saying, “Our mission is not over until every hostage is returned safely."

Addressing key questions

When asked why IDF soldier Agam Berger remains in captivity, Hagari praised her bravery.

“Agam is a courageous soldier. We are committed to her safe return and will spare no effort to bring her home,” he said.

Regarding whether the IDF has received a list of deceased hostages, Hagari clarified, “Not yet. When we receive the list, we will update the families first, followed by the public.”

Hagari also addressed speculation about the IDF’s presence in Netzarim following the release of hostages. “We are bound by the terms of the agreement. At this time, I cannot elaborate further,” he said.