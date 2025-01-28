Lack of voting opportunities, calls for reforms to strengthen Israel’s democracy - IDI report

Israel has significant deficiencies in multiple facts of its democratic systems, as published in a report by The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Sunday titled No Voice: The Lack of Voting Opportunities.

The study highlights that while frequent Knesset elections signal political instability, the real issue lies in the lack of varied and frequent voting opportunities, which limits public influence and accountability for elected officials.

The study notes that Israel stands apart from developed democracies by offering citizens only two direct voting opportunities: for the Knesset and municipal councils. In contrast, most democracies enable voting for additional institutions, such as regional governments, upper parliamentary houses, and supra-national bodies like the European Parliament.

Many countries also hold national and regional referendums, allowing citizens to weigh in on significant policy decisions between general elections.

The limited nature of Israel's voting framework restricts voters from expressing approval or dissatisfaction between elections.

By contrast, the study highlights that frequent and varied voting in other democracies strengthens the connection between voters and elected representatives, fostering accountability throughout an electoral cycle.

The IDI report emphasizes that Israel’s electoral system undermines key democratic values. Knesset elections use a closed party-list system, meaning voters cannot rank candidates or directly influence party lists, which diminishes accountability for individual lawmakers.

Furthermore, the lack of regional voting districts reduces localized representation, further alienating voters from their representatives.

Municipal elections, which could act as a barometer of public sentiment, are increasingly detached from national politics. Independent local lists dominate these elections, sidelining candidates affiliated with national parties. As a result, municipal voting no longer reflects public approval or discontent with national leadership.

Consequences for governance

The study highlights several risks associated with the lack of frequent voting opportunities. Without tools to reward or punish officials between Knesset elections, accountability diminishes. Governments may become less responsive to public concerns during long electoral cycles.

Additionally, concentrating power within the central government weakens democratic decentralization, increasing the risk of populism and governance challenges.

Additionally, concentrating power within the central government weakens democratic decentralization, increasing the risk of populism and governance challenges.

Recommendations for reform

To address these deficiencies, the IDI calls for urgent reforms to strengthen Israel’s democracy. The report emphasizes the need to protect freedoms of speech and protest, as these are vital in systems with limited formal public engagement mechanisms.

It also recommends changes to the electoral system, including introducing a “semi-open ballot” system that would allow voters to rank candidates within party lists. This system would increase accountability and empower voters to influence the composition of the Knesset.

The report proposes expanding Israel’s electoral framework to include voting for new institutions, such as an upper legislative chamber or regional governments, which could decentralize power and enhance public engagement.

While referendums might theoretically improve participation, the study warns that they could heighten polarization and weaken minority protections in deeply divided societies like Israel.

A call for democratic renewal

The IDI study concludes that Israel’s limited voting framework erodes public trust and engagement, leaving voters with insufficient tools to influence government policy or express dissatisfaction during extended electoral cycles.

With the next Knesset election not scheduled until November 2026, citizens face a long period without meaningful opportunities to hold their government accountable. The report urges lawmakers to prioritize democratic reforms, ensuring that Israel’s system remains resilient and responsive to its citizens.