Al-Qassam Brigades prepare for hostage release outside Yahya Sinwar's house

Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades deployed around the house of its former leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, ahead of the third hostage-prisoner exchange, according to footage published by the terror groupon Thursday morning.

Hamas is set to release Israeli solider Agam Berger, as well as civilian hostages Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses.

On its Telegram, Hamas could be seen preparing for the release of the hostages by making preparations opposite Sinwar's house, drawing large crowds.

Hamas terrorists prepare for third hostage exchange, 30 January 2025 (credit: Hamas Telegram)

Preparations in Jabalya

Separately, footage from Jabalya in northern Gaza showed a stage as well as a banner with the names of IDF units.

In addition to Yehoud, Berger, and Moses, five Thai civilians are set to be released from Gaza captivity on Thursday.