'Our hero has returned': Family members, loved ones react to hostages' release

All of Israel watched in anticipation now-released hostage Agam Berger's return to Israel on Thursday, including her previously released IDF observer friends, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev.

"Our hero Agam has returned to us after 482 days in enemy hands," announced the family of now-released hostage Agam Berger on Thursday, after the soldier was handed over by Hamas to the ICRC.

"Our daughter is strong, faithful, and brave," her family continued. "We want to thank the security forces and all the people of Israel for their support and prayers."

"Now Agam and our family can begin the healing process, but the recovery will not be complete until all the hostages return home."

Agam Berger, Arbel Yahoud, and Gadi Moses were scheduled for release on Thursday in a previously unplanned exchange.

The parents of soldiers who were killed on October 7 in Nahal Oz and of Noa Marciano, who was murdered in captivity, said that the struggle to bring back the friends of their daughters has been ongoing until the release of Agam Berger today.

"This chapter for us and for our daughters is now complete," they said, according to KAN. "We are full of hope for the recovery of Agam and all the observation unit members who have returned, and we are waiting for the return of all the hostages."

וידאו: משפחת ברגר צופה באגם עוברת לידי הצלב האדום, בנקודת הקליטה הראשונית.וידאו: דובר צה"ל pic.twitter.com/izaCY8vDiJ — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) January 30, 2025

"The lobby became a place for family prayer every Shabbat," adding that the neighbors prayed together for her release. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Holon Mayor Shai Keinan congratulated Agam Berger on her return home: "I join together with the residents of Holon and all citizens of Israel to convey warm wishes on the occasion of the return home of our city's daughter, Agam Berger!"

Liri Albag relayed how Agam Berger abstained from all meat during her 482 days of captivity because it was not kosher, according to Israel Hayom.

Albag told Berger's mother, Meirav, "You and your daughter made exactly the same journey on both sides of the fence."

חבריו של דולב יהוד ז"ל, במחווה מרגשת לאחותו שצפויה להשתחרר מהשבי: "כמה טוב שבאת הביתה ארבלי" pic.twitter.com/dVIcEvbOfA — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) January 30, 2025

Romi Gonen, who was released from Hamas captivity last week after 471 days, shared an Instagram story with a photo of observer Agam Berger, who was released today, and wrote, "Thank God."

Almog Meir Jan, who was released from captivity in Operation Arnon in June, also shared her photo: "How good you came home."

In a moving tribute, friends of Arbel Yehoud's brother, Dolev, who was murdered on October 7, wrote the words "How good you came home, Arbeli" in the sand.