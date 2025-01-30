'It's about every one of us': JDC Director addresses Israel's mental fortitude during crisis

As part of The Jerusalem Post's Rebuilding the North broadcast, Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel-Beeri interviewed Efrat Stern, Division Director at JDC-Israel (The Joint). "Israel Unlimited" Resilience and Mental Health, about the mental well-being crisis in Israel following the events of October 7. Stern provided insight into the collective psychological impact of the war, the innovative solutions being developed, and the challenges of implementing effective mental health interventions.

Stern, who leads the "JDC-Israel Beyond Limitations, Resilience and Mental Health" division emphasized the importance of distinguishing between mental health and mental well-being. While mental health refers to diagnosed conditions requiring clinical intervention, mental well-being affects every individual in Israeli society.

Illustrating the widespread psychological toll, Stern recalled a moment when she asked a room full of mental health professionals five simple questions about their stress, sleep, and personal lives. By the final question, every individual had raised their hand. "It means that when we're talking about the mental well-being situation in Israel, it's about every one of us," she explained. "It's about me, my family, my society."

The statistics underscore this reality. According to Stern, 55% of children experience stress every minute of the day, impairing their ability to focus in school. Meanwhile, 42% of Israeli adults struggle with sleep, and 40% of parents report heightened anxiety.

Before October 7, Israel's mental health system was underfunded, with limited resources. Since the war began, 80% of government funding for mental health has been allocated to clinical solutions. While essential for some, Stern argued that most of the population does not require clinical intervention but rather community-based support. "There are all kinds of interventions that we can use," she noted, including technological and peer-support solutions.

One such initiative is Kai, an AI-driven mental health companion that proactively checks in with users, established in collaboration with Co-founder and CEO Alex Frankel. "It can ask you, 'Did you meet a friend today? Did you go for a walk?' And if the platform detects stress, a professional can reach out and offer help," Stern explained. Kai has shown promising results and is currently implemented in Ben-Gurion University, Reichman University, and the Maccabi healthcare system.

Another project, operated together with the MaFrashim Institute from Tel Aviv-Yafo Academic College, the Israeli government and local authorities, trains frontline workers—such as community police officers and National Insurance Institute employees—to recognize signs of stress in themselves and others.

It equips them with tools to provide initial support and refer people to appropriate services. Additionally, the Dugri platform, operated in collaboration with the platform’s founder and CEO Yotam Dagan, facilitates peer-to-peer support for soldiers, allowing them to connect with those who share similar experiences.

While all of Israel is experiencing collective trauma, residents of the North face additional hardships. Many have been displaced for weeks or months, with schools and workplaces still not fully operational. Fear of returning home remains high, even in the absence of active rocket fire. "The feeling of personal security is very, very low," Stern acknowledged, making recovery even more challenging.

To address this, JDC works closely with municipalities to develop localized interventions tailored to each community's needs. This includes expanding peer-to-peer support networks and training local service providers to identify and assist those experiencing stress. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Public awareness and access to quality resources are the biggest obstacles in addressing mental well-being. Stern pointed out that while many people experience anxiety or stress, 65% do not recognize their need for help and have never sought assistance.

Another challenge is ensuring that mental health interventions are practical and accessible. Stern referenced research from England that showed only 30% of mental health interventions meet quality standards. To combat this, JDC, together with the Meitiv Institute from Reichman University is developing a seal of quality to assess interventions and ensure their effectiveness.

Stern believes effective mental well-being solutions require collaboration between government bodies, civil society organizations, and local communities. "We can bring all of them together, and we can make change while all of us sit together in the same room," she concluded.

This article was written in collaboration with JDC-Israel.