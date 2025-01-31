United Hatzalah requests UN's Guterres's support in taking over UNRWA compound

United Hatzalah CEO Eli Beer penned a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres asking for his support for the medical service to convert the recently evacuated UNRWA compound in Jerusalem into a training facility.

“On behalf of United Hatzalah, an organization dedicated to saving lives across diverse communities in Israel, including Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem and the West Bank, I am writing to request your support in utilizing the recently evacuated UNRWA campus in Jerusalem,” Beer wrote.

In the letter, Beer describes the capabilities and services provided by United Hatzalah. United Hatzalah’s services are available to all, regardless of race, religion, or origin, he noted. The emergency medical NGO has a network of over 8,000 volunteers across Israel who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. According to the organization, their volunteers respond to more than 2,000 emergencies daily.

He proposed that the space be used for critical training space for EMTs, as well as a logistics hub for humanitarian aid. UNRWA (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

"[This will be] in line with the UN's humanitarian principles," he wrote.

Beer stressed that United Hatzalah caters to all communities in Israel and the West Bank and would foster peace in the region.

"This initiative would greatly benefit all residents in the region, fostering peace and cooperation," Beer wrote. " We kindly request your support in securing this space for United Hatzalah's use.

Guterres previously barred from entering Israel

In October, shortly after Iran launched an attack on Israel, Guterres' refusal to unequivocally condemn Iran's action led then-foreign minister and current Defense Minister Israel Katz to bar the UN Secretary-General from entering Israel.