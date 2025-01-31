South Africa renews legal attacks on Israel as member of The Hague Group

The Hague Group, comprised of nine countries, launched a new legal campaign against Israel on Friday - alleging the Jewish state is illegally occupying Palestinian territory, committing war crimes in Gaza and not abiding by the rulings made by the international courts.

While keeping its plans vague, the collective promised to take “measures to end Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and remove obstacles to the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.”

The group is formed of representatives from South Africa, Belize, Cuba, Namibia, Bolivia, Honduras, Senegal, Colombia and Malaysia.

The group’s campaign came after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials over alleged war crimes committed in Gaza. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) also ordered that Israel evacuate all Palestinian territories - including the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.

The ICJ, which explored the case originally brought forward by South Africa, did not order Israel to end the war in Gaza but a provisional order that Israel must refrain from acts that could possibly lead to genocide. SOUTH AFRICAN Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela looks on at the International Court of Justice, during a ruling on South Africa’s request to order a halt to Israel’s military operation in Rafah, in The Hague, in May. (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

The case was later joined by Ireland and a number of other countries with less-than-warm relations with Israel, including Ireland. Ireland requested that the definition of genocide be broadened so Israel could be found guilty.

"By legally intervening in South Africa’s case, Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State," Ireland's Foreign Affairs Department said in a December statement. "We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimized."

The application of the law

The war in Gaza was ignited on October 7 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, massacred 1200 people and abducted 250 people - some of whom remain captive in Gaza.

Discussions have been held in US Congress about sanctioning the ICC in retaliation for the warrants.

“The Hague Group’s formation sends a clear message: no nation is above the law, and no crime will go unanswered,” Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s international relations minister, claimed. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The group committed itself to “Prevent provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel” and "Prevent the docking of vessels at any port, if applicable, within our territorial jurisdiction, in all cases where there is a clear risk of the vessel being used to carry military fuel and weaponry to Israel.”

The group accused Israel of enacting “genocidal actions in Gaza” in its inaugural joint statement - which fails to mention Hamas or October 7 once.

While the group focuses its efforts on ensuring that Israel is held accountable by the ICJ and ICC, the Guardian noted that Vladimir Putin had been permitted to enter ICC member state Mongolia.