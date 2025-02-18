'You're my hope': Agam Berger thanks Trump in video

US President Donald Trump shared a video of released hostage, Agam Berger, on his Truth Social app on Tuesday.

In the video, Berger, who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7 by Hamas, is seen thanking Trump in Hebrew for helping achieve her release from Hamas captivity and calling for him to help get the rest of the hostages released as well.

"I want to take this chance to say to you, President Trump: thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Later in the video, she told the president, "Thanks to you, we have returned home. But we must remember, there are still people who truly depend on you and are waiting for you to save them."

'You're my hope'

"You're my hope," Berger continued in the video. "I want to say that I went through many hardships there. The days didn't pass - they stood still. Every night and day felt like an eternity. That's how the people there feel, too. Today marks 500 days that they've been there, and they're still counting the days. We need to act quickly to take everyone home. They're just waiting for us to get them out." Agam Berger who was kidnapped on October 7. (credit: THE MEDIA LINE)

Berger — who was just days into her army service when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, taking nearly 250 hostages — was left alone when four of her fellow soldiers were released a week before her, despite another hostage reportedly offering to stay with her. All five had been abducted from the Nahal Oz outpost, where dozens of other soldiers were murdered.

Before being abducted to Gaza, Berger was known as a talented violinist who loved to travel. She also volunteered with children with disabilities.

Berger’s dedication to her family revealed itself, even as she remained captive. Her father claimed that released hostage Agam Goldstein-Almog had called him on his birthday - under the instruction of his daughter - to send her well wishes to him.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this article.