Families await closure as forensic experts identify slain hostages

The identification process of the slain hostages follows several scientific methods, Dr. Chen Kugel, director of the L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir, explained on Thursday.

The four coffins of the slain hostages, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz, arrived at the forensic institute for identification.

The Tel Aviv-based institute, led by Dr. Chen Kugel, has been preparing for the task, ensuring that the process is carried out with professionalism, respect, and efficiency. The institute’s efforts aim to bring closure to grieving families and prevent unnecessary delays in the burial of their loved ones.

Dr. Kugel, one of the world's foremost forensic medicine experts, is overseeing the identification process with the assistance of dozens of specialists, including lab technicians, anthropology experts, and radiologists.

He explained that the identification process is based on data collected when the deceased was still alive. People pay their respects while the convoy with the slain hostages arrive at the L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir. February 20, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"We use X-rays, weight data comparisons, dental records, and DNA analysis. We will do everything possible, but for the slain hostages that have been held for an extended period, identification is not always feasible. Regardless, we will make every effort to provide families with the answers they need about their loved ones."

Identification process

Upon arrival, the experts will conduct an initial CT scan to create a full-body image. Radiology experts then analyze the results, comparing them with prior scans and medical records. In preparation for this process, the institute has gathered all available documentation that could assist in identification.

Additionally, forensic experts conduct autopsies, collecting DNA samples for laboratory analysis. Dental examinations are performed as well, with findings cross-referenced against existing records.

The full identification process is expected to take anywhere from a few hours to two days. Once completed, families will be informed of the results.