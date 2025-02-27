Night unfolds as Red Cross collects slain hostages in Gaza

The handover of bodies of captives murdered by Hamas has commenced, Arab media sources reported early Thursday morning.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas carried out 'no ceremonies' as it transferred the four slain hostages' bodies to the Red Cross.

Shortly after 11 pm in Israel, Red Cross vehicles began their journey to receive the remains of four slain Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity after their abductions on October 7.

شاهد الصليب الأحمر يغادر غزة بعد استلام 4 جثث اسرائيلية إلى معبر كرم ابو سالم pic.twitter.com/7rye5463E0 — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) February 26, 2025

Red Cross vehicles were en route to receive the remains of four Israeli hostages set to be returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Wednesday night, a security source told Israeli media. A drone view shows Palestinians and terrorists gathering around Red Cross vehicles on the day Hamas hands over the bodies of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack. (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

Abducted alive or dead?

It is unclear which slain hostages were abducted alive and who was killed in captivity. The family of Shlomo Mansour announced his murder on October 7 via the Hostages and Missing Families Forum earlier this month.

This handover marks the completion of the phase one list of abductees slated for return.