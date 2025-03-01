IDF reservist discusses battles with terrorists on frontlines in Gaza, West Bank

The commander of the Nahal Brigade’s Granite Battalion (932), Lt.-Col. D. (33) swiftly redeployed with his troops from operational activity in Hebron to the Lebanese border on October 7, amid concerns of a Hezbollah infiltration into Israeli territory.

In an exclusive interview with Walla on Monday, he recounted the intense moments of combat. Having recently transitioned back to operations in the West Bank, he is set to assume command at the Nahal Brigade’s training base soon.

When did your battalion first engage with terrorists in Gaza?

“After two days of ground maneuvers in the Shati area, three terrorists attempted to attack a tank and abduct soldiers—it was a face-to-face encounter," he explained.

What was the toughest battle?

“The raid on Shifa Hospital in Gaza," he said. "We were the only infantry battalion alongside Shayetet 13. Since we were advancing on foot, it was a complex operation. But despite the challenges, we met our deadlines—even though we were running instead of using armored personnel carriers. The roughest combat? That was in the Zeitan neighborhood—many direct engagements.” Soldiers from the IDF's Nahal Brigade dismantle Hamas tunnels in Beit Hanun, Gaza Strip, Janury 3 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Was there a significant moment at Shifa Hospital?

“The sweep we conducted at Shifa. Five hundred terrorists surrendered. It was a moment of great pride for us.”

What was the most complex part of the operation?

“Fighting in such a complicated combat zone," he said. "Like in Tel Sultan—you start with euphoria when you manage to locate hostages. We rescued Farhan al-Kadi, the only hostage successfully extracted alive from an underground tunnel. But the very next day, six hostages were murdered in a tunnel. It was an incredibly complex fight, but our achievements helped push forward the negotiations for a hostage release deal.”

Was there a moment that truly shocked you?

“The first time I entered a kindergarten and saw how deeply ingrained the hatred of Jews is in their education," he explained. "Before the war, I suspected it—but to see it firsthand was something else. Pictures of slaughtered Jews, textbooks teaching about murdering Jews, images of bloodletting—it was hard to believe this was real. This is where it starts. And then you’re not surprised when you find Kalashnikov rifles hidden under children's beds. This happened to us multiple times.”

What was your biggest achievement as a battalion commander in this war?

“There were so many tough moments. When you visit a platoon that has just lost its commander, and suddenly a soldier asks you to sing Hatikvah. In a dark room inside a house in Rafah, just us from the battalion. We embraced each other like true comrades, including me as their commander. To me, there’s nothing stronger or more emotional than that—true warrior brotherhood.”

You experienced the loss of two brigade commanders. How do you cope with that?

“On October 7, our brigade commander, Col. Yonatan Steinberg, was killed. That’s how we started the war—at an incredibly low point, trying to comprehend what had just happened. Then, in the middle of the war, we fought under Col. Ahsan Daksa, the commander of the 401st Brigade. During a battle in Jabaliya, he was killed. I took command for an hour and a half until Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen, the division commander of the 162nd Division, arrived and appointed Meir Biderman as the new brigade commander.”

"For us, losing a commander in the middle of combat is indescribable. You're there with your men, doing everything to keep the brigade intact and in the fight. We continued launching attacks and raids. It was incredibly difficult. I have immense respect and admiration for Ahsan Daksa, and for his leadership in the battle of Tel Sultan. And of course, for Steinberg—we joined the brigade together. Losing commanders is the hardest thing, both personally and professionally."

There has been criticism of the integrated combat approach. How do you see it?

“In a battalion combat team (BCT), there are hundreds of infantry troops on the ground, but the support from across the IDF is massive. You have UAVs flying overhead, attack helicopters on standby at dawn. You receive full operational backing from the Air Force, armored units, infantry, and combat engineers—it’s the best coordination possible. The days of fighting as a single branch are over. I even worked alongside the Navy. This is better than any pre-war exercise.”

During the peak of the war, there were concerns about combat fatigue.

“As an infantry battalion commander, I may be the only one who fought the entire war from start to finish in the same role. I never switched fronts, never changed positions. My connection with the bereaved families is incredibly strong—it has been a source of mutual support. The morale we received from them was crucial. In this war, the home front and the battlefield were one.”

“I felt immense strength and support—the battalion went through 18 combat rotations. The families stood behind us, and we did everything we could to bring their sons home safely. We know we will be called upon again. We have wounded soldiers, fallen commanders. My company commander and deputy company commander were both killed in battle. But from that painful place, we knew we had to complete the mission. This isn’t a generation of victory because this war happened on our watch—it’s a generation of victory because we came to fix the problem.”

Anything about your family?

“My daughter was born during the war. My wife is an absolute hero. She manages communication with the other officers’ wives. She has been my anchor during this incredibly difficult time.”