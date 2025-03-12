IDF deploying 'worm-sized' spy devices in Gaza to track hostages, future targets - report

Israel has recently intensified its intelligence operations, using drones to deploy espionage devices in various areas of the Gaza Strip and collect information on future targets, the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing sources from Palestinian terror factions in Gaza.

The report also said that some of these drones are being used to gather intelligence on hostages still held in Gaza.

Other sources from Gaza-based terrorist organizations claimed that the newly deployed surveillance tools released by drones include cameras and other wiretapping devices as small as a worm. These devices, they alleged, are hidden in bags placed in remote areas, cemeteries, and sometimes even in densely populated neighborhoods.

The sources further stated that operatives from terrorist groups have identified and neutralized some of these espionage attempts.

According to the report, Gaza's security forces have been monitoring these drop sites to determine whether Israeli operatives arrive to collect the devices. This surveillance has reportedly led to the arrest of several Palestinians.

Gathering intelligence

Additionally, the sources claimed that Israel is gathering as much intelligence as possible to update its target database in Gaza. They identified several locations where drones have been observed deploying these espionage devices, including central Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, the al-Bureij refugee camp, the al-Zawaida refugee camp, and several neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Terrorist organizations in the Strip are reportedly on high alert, fearing a sudden IDF operation by air or ground. The sources also claimed that Israel has been using a type of suicide drone, which has already been deployed in targeted assassinations of terrorists and field commanders during the war.

Surveillance on hostage releases

In light of the reports, Hamas has reportedly issued new security regulations warning of the alleged Israeli intelligence efforts to monitor activities in Gaza, particularly in areas where hostage handovers occur.

In light of the reports, Hamas has reportedly issued new security regulations warning of the alleged Israeli intelligence efforts to monitor activities in Gaza, particularly in areas where hostage handovers occur.

According to a Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel, Al-Hares (The Guardian), A Hamas commander within Gaza's National Security stated that Israel has increased its intelligence operations in the Strip, particularly during Ramadan, as part of efforts to gather information about hostages.

“Due to Israel’s intelligence efforts and information gathering, families of resistance fighters must proceed with extreme caution and be ready for any emergency situation,” the channel stated.

The message further instructed Gazans to avoid sharing information about Hamas members, limit media exposure, and refrain from posting details on social media.