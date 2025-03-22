'Fear of being forgotten': Doron Steinbrecher delivers first public statement since release

Thousands attended the ‘Hostages First’ rally at Hostages Square on Saturday night, among them were multiple released hostages who asserted the immediate need to return the remaining captives from Hamas captivity.

The rally came as Israeli leadership confirmed the recommencement of the war, citing Hamas’s unwillingness to negotiate for a new ceasefire deal. Hostage families have previously expressed fear that the continuation of the conflict could result in their loved ones being further abused by their captors and or caught up unintentionally in IDF attacks.

Among the many former hostages in attendance was Doron Steinbrecher, who was released in the most recent deal.

"We - the returned hostages - cannot begin our rehabilitation process until everyone is here,” Steinbrecher told the attendees. “But the entire nation cannot begin its rehabilitation either. Society, communities, bereaved families, soldiers, civilians, those wounded physically and mentally."

Steinbrecher’s speech was the first public statement she has shared since being released after being held 471 days in Gaza on January 19th. Doron Steinbrecher is reunited with her mother Simona. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"I was here in my dreams while in captivity. A week and a half after I returned, I came here in the middle of the night. I was here, in this square,” she shared. “We knew there was a square, we knew there was a place where people gathered every Saturday. That there was a group of people who knew there were hostages, who hadn't just moved on with their lives. It gives you strength. A lot of strength. And for moments, it even makes you forget the fear of being forgotten.

“On Thursday, November 30, 2023, they told me I was going home, but after a few hours, they said I wasn't leaving in the coming hours, but that it would happen tomorrow. I didn't sleep all night from the excitement of going home. Unfortunately, the morning began with the sounds of explosions and with them my understanding that I wasn't going home,” she said in reference to the November deal.

“Last Tuesday, March 18, I didn't wake up to explosions, I woke up to WhatsApp messages, some wishing me happy birthday because it was my birthday and some updating me on what happened during the night, that fighting resumed. That hostages aren't coming back.”

Speaking of her abduction on October 7, she shared: “I was kidnapped from my bed under gunfire from the Young Generation neighborhood in Kfar Aza. They entered my room, and shot a lot - my entire sheet is riddled with holes. It's a miracle I stayed alive, it's a miracle I returned, it's a miracle I returned alive. The place where I grew up, that was always filled with laughter, joy, and music, now stands silent.

"Many of my friends were murdered there, Amit and Emily returned, Alon and Yotam were killed in captivity by our forces' fire, and Gali and Zivi are still held hostage."

Despite expressing gratitude for having survived her ordeal, she shared that she still had “fears and pains.”

“I fear they won't return home. I fear for entire families, I fear for the hostages still there. I'm angry at those who think it's okay to resume fighting How are you not listening to us? How??,” she said, addressing the government.

Hostage families urge government not to return to war

Also speaking at the rally was Amit Nimrodi, the 15-year-old sister of Tamir Nimrodi who has yet to be returned from Gaza.

"I'm a 15-year-old girl! I don't understand politics, I just want my brother home! I want to go back to being a child,” she pleaded to the crowds. “Since October 7, we haven't had a drop of information about Tamir, except for the difficult kidnapping videos where he was captured on foot, barefoot without his glasses.”

Addressing the government, she urged them: “Stop the fighting and continue with the deal. What are you still waiting for?! Until there's no one left to bring back? Bring everyone back in one go. The living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial. The hostages' lives are in your hands, time is running out, the hostages have no time. We've seen hostages return. You have the power to do this. So please do it already. Sign phase B and bring my brother back to me. Give me my life back, now!"

Gaya Gilboa Dalal, sister of Guy Gilboa Dalal, also spoke where she reflected on the latest sign of life she received of Guy - a video of him watching other hostages being released after being told by Hamas that they would finally be returning home.

"A few weeks ago, we received cruel proof of life. Guy and Evyatar, childhood friends who were kidnapped together, went through shocking psychological terror. They thought it was their turn to be released, to return home, but no,” she shared. “They were taken out of the tunnel after many months without seeing daylight to watch their friends being released, while they remained there.

“Watching the freedom that was taken from them in an instant. And back to a narrow, low, booby-trapped tunnel, to hunger, to abuse. From returned hostages, we know their mental and physical condition is very poor and difficult, and something like this can shake them to the point of not being able to continue surviving captivity. Every passing second is critical, the days continue to be counted, Guy is not home, and I am afraid. I have only one request - don't let me grow up without a big brother."

With the rally falling on the birthday of Elkana Bohbot, Bohbot’s wife and mother shared in unison: "Today is your birthday, and on behalf of the entire family, I want to tell you - you are not alone, you are strong and a survivor, and you will hold on. I want to wish you and us a miracle right now, that we will embrace you and never let go. Our little Ram David doesn't stop talking about you. He dreams of the day when he can run into your arms again.

“It's unbelievable that we're on day 533 of your captivity and we woke up to the black morning of returning to fighting, and with the testimonies of those who returned, we understand more than ever the dangers of war for the hostages.”

The pair also took the opportunity to urge the “Israeli government, to all decision-makers, to the prime minister - don't forget our hostages. We demand that you do everything to bring them back to us, before anything else you do - now.”