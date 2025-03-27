Monkey found chained to dumpster in Jerusalem as police investigate illegal wildlife trade

A vervet monkey was found chained to a dumpster in east Jerusalem, Israel Police announced Thursday.

During operations in the city’s Silwan neighborhood, Border Police officers found the primate chained to a large green dumpster.

Patrol officers from the Shalem Station alongside Border Police officers provided assistance and care for the animal. According to the statement, the monkey appeared injured.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances by which the monkey was tied to the infrastructure.

Upon their discovery, officers alerted officials at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, who transferred the primate for further treatment.

Vervet monkeys are native to Africa, where they are listed as a species of 'least concern.'

Repeated offenses

Throughout the month of March, the Jerusalem Post has covered several separate cases of monkeys and other wildlife being found throughout different communities in Israel amid an ongoing investigation into illegal wildlife trade.

Israel police in the Negev region have located another monkey in a Bedouin village in recent weeks. The monkey was also found chained in an open area near Road 25, and had been transferred to the Nature and Parks Authority for further treatment.

Many animals were found to have been smuggled into the country via drones from Egypt and Jordan, according to an Army Radio report.

More than 13 monkeys have been found, lion cubs among other exotic wildlife have been seized. Police had also located and seized a crocodile, an anaconda snake, poisonous frogs, several lizards of various types, and one marsh turtle that may have been captured from nature.

The INPA stressed the dangers of the illegal wildlife trade, stating that smuggled monkeys may carry diseases such as tuberculosis and rabies even if they do not show symptoms. Blood samples from the rescued monkey were sent abroad for testing.

Anyone who has been near the smuggled wildlife should be checked for fear of infection with zoonotic diseases.