IDF, Shin Bet kills eleven terrorists who participated in Oct 7

The IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have killed eleven Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre since strikes in Gaza began again in mid-March, the military announced on Thursday.

These strikes ended a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Key terrorists killed

Of these terrorists, nine were killed in recent Gaza operations.

Hamas terrorists in the central Gaza Strip. February 22, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Hassan Na'em, who was responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Sgt. Shaked Dahan; Ismail Shakash, who was responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians, threw grenades at a checkpoint at the Re'im junction and fired a small surface-to-air missile into Israeli territory; Jalal Qaraan, who took part in the murder of Inbar Haiman, raided the Nova music festival and IDF military bases, and murdered two Israeli civilians while documenting and sharing the videos online; Muhammad Issa, who raided Kibbutz Mefalsim and participated in the Oct 7 massacre; Muhammad Shabaki, who infiltrated the country and participated in the massacre; Fares Karshin infiltrated the country and participated in October 7; Yahya Estal infiltrated the country and participated in the massacre; Muhammad Tzakar raided Kibbutz Nir Oz and participated in the massacre; Muhammad Estal infiltrated the country and participated in the massacre.

Two additional terrorists were also killed by IDF and Shin Bet strikes prior to the recent Gaza strikes.

Muhammad Atsfur was involved in attacking the Southern Command's 10th Brigade during the October 7 massacre; Khaled Al-Din was responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians during the October 7 massacre. He also used the property of Erick and Ruth Peretz, who were killed at the Nova music festival.