IDF strikes over 40 terror targets throughout Gaza, destroys terror infrastructure

The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck some 40 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the past day, the military said on Friday.

Among the targets were terrorists, military structures and weapons storage facilities, the IDF added.

In parallel, troops destroyed terror infrastructure and killed terrorists in Shabura and Tel Sultan in Rafah situated in the southern Gaza Strip.

In northern Gaza, troops identified terrorists via an IAF aircraft who were subsequently attacked. In addition, the soldiers demolished weapons caches located on the area.

On Thursday, the IDF said troops had operated in the 'Morag' Corridor located in southern Gaza, dismantling rocket launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites, as well as tunnel shafts and mortars. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. April 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Prior strikes

Earlier this week, the military announced it had killed Yahya Fathi Abd al-Qader Abu Shaar, the head of Hamas's weapons smuggling network.

In addition, last week, the IDF struck and killed Mazen Ibrahim Mahfouz Farra, a key member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in Khan Yunis last week.