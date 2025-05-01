Police 'surprised' by Netanyahu's claim of 18 arrests related to fires across Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that 18 individuals had been arrested on suspicion of arson, adding that one of them was caught "in the act" on Thursday afternoon at the International Bible Quiz.

However, police sources told N12 on Thursday that they were surprised by this assertion, as they were only aware of three confirmed arrests.

The cause of the extensive fires, which have caused widespread damage to the Jerusalem Hills area, remains unclear.

One of the arrested suspects, whose detention was reported on Wednesday, was believed to have attempted to ignite an additional fire in southern Jerusalem after the main wildfires already bork out.

Authorities continue their investigation, with firefighting teams working to determine the fire’s origin points, some of which have proven difficult to access, N12 noted.

In his speech at the closing of the International Bible Quiz in Jerusalem, Netanyahu took a moment to praise the efforts of firefighting and rescue teams. Elad Yanir wins International Bible Quiz on Independence Day, May 1, 2025. (credit: EDUCATION MINISTRY)

Quoting from the Bible, he remarked: "As fire burns the forest and as flame sets the mountains on fire," adding, "I want to express my support for the firefighting forces and all those assisting in the protection of the land. We have detained 18 individuals, one of whom was apprehended while in the act."

Palestinian media channels call for incitement, further fires

Netanyahu also addressed the issue of Palestinian incitement on social media, saying, "While they claim to love this land, their rhetoric of incitement speaks of burning the land. We are the true lovers of this land, and we are the ones safeguarding it."

The fires, which began early on Wednesday morning, have burned through approximately 4,942 acres of land in the Jerusalem Hills and severely damaged Canada Park and surrounding forests. Firefighting teams, with 98 units in the field, continued to battle the flames alongside forces from the IDF and Home Front Command.

The Fire and Rescue authority announced later on Thursday that the main fire had been brought under control.

Still, forecasts predict strong winds in the coming hours, which will make it even more challenging for teams to control the remaining fires.