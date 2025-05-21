WATCH: Loved ones call for hostage David Cunio's release on his second birthday in Hamas captivity

Family and friends of David Cunio, who was kidnapped from Nir Oz on October 7, marked his second birthday in Hamas captivity on Wednesday.

Cunio's wife, Sharon, put out a statement saying, "Emma and Yuli need their father, David, in order to heal from their captivity."

"My beloved David is marking his second birthday today in captivity, in a dark tunnel, without us, surrounded only by the sounds of war."

"David misses Emma and Yuli, and they miss him. Not a day goes by without them asking, 'When will Daddy come back from Gaza?' They need their father to heal. To recover. To rebuild trust," she said.

"And him? He's not here. And I'm consumed by longing for the man I love, the one I cannot live without.Every day he doesn't return deepens their wound - and mine."

"Emma and Yuli need their father alive. Breathing. At home. And I need my husband here with me.Bring him back, before the heartbreak becomes a scar that will never fade," her statement concluded.

Cunio family and Yarden Bibas make a video to mark David's birthday in captivity

She also made a video along with Cunio's brother, Eitan, and former hostage Yarden Bibas, who spent some of his time in Hamas captivity alongside Cunio.

Cunio was kidnapped along with his brother Ariel. The Cunio family said that they received a sign of life from David back in February.