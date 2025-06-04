Two-state solution support hits all-time low as Israeli trust collapses – Pew poll

Public support among Israelis for a two-state solution has reached a new low, with only 21% believing that a peaceful coexistence between Israel and a future Palestinian state is possible, according to a dramatic new poll by the Pew Research Center released on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted between February 5 and March 11—during a temporary ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war—found a steep decline in optimism, down 14 percentage points from spring 2023 and the lowest level recorded since Pew began polling the question in 2013.

Among Jewish Israelis, the results are even more stark: only 16% believe peaceful coexistence is achievable. In contrast, Arab Israelis are significantly more hopeful, with 40% expressing belief in a possible two-state future.

The findings come as the war with Hamas enters its second year and reflect a broader erosion of faith in both peace efforts and political leadership—on both sides of the conflict.

A dominant theme emerging from the data is a deep and widespread mistrust between Israelis and Palestinians, which 75% of respondents identified as a “major obstacle” to lasting peace. Following closely were the status of Jerusalem—claimed by both peoples as their capital—named by 70%, and Israeli settlements in the West Bank, cited by 52% of respondents. A Palestinian man and an Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jew are seen walking in Jerusalem's Old City on April 17, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Despite decades of negotiation and international involvement, the survey reveals that these core issues remain unresolved in the minds of most Israelis.

While a slim majority of Israelis (56%) believe the Israeli public remains committed to working toward lasting peace, only 41% say the same of the Palestinian people. Confidence in leadership is even lower: 47% view the Israeli government as at least somewhat committed to peace, while 45% say the same about the Palestinian Authority. Just 20% believe Hamas is in any way committed to a peaceful resolution—compared to 72% who say the Gaza-based group is not committed at all.

Who should govern Gaza? Israelis divided

Only one-third of Israelis now support the idea that Israel should govern the Gaza Strip after the war—a drop from 40% in spring 2024. Opinions diverge sharply along ethnic and ideological lines: 42% of Jewish Israelis support Israeli governance of Gaza, while 45% of Arab Israelis say Gaza’s residents should choose their own leaders.

Just 1% of Israelis say Hamas should rule Gaza in the future, and only 16% support a governance model based on the will of the people in Gaza. A unity government involving the Palestinian Authority garners little support—only 6% with President Mahmoud Abbas and 10% without him. United Nations administration was backed by a mere 2%.

Despite growing skepticism toward international bodies, the United States remains a trusted actor in Israeli public opinion. A full 81% of respondents said the US plays a helpful role in the peace process. By contrast, Iran, the United Nations, and European countries are viewed as either irrelevant or harmful.

Even so, when asked about US President Donald Trump—who began his second term in January—51% said he favors Israel too much in his foreign policy, while 42% believe he strikes the right balance.

The poll also reveals a sharp lack of confidence in political leaders across the board. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to face low favorability ratings, with 53% of Israelis viewing him unfavorably. Opposition leaders Benny Gantz (54% unfavorable) and Yair Lapid fare no better.

On the Palestinian side, confidence is abysmal: 85% of Israelis view President Mahmoud Abbas unfavorably, and 80% say the same about Marwan Barghouti, a Fatah leader imprisoned by Israel since 2002.

Religious and ideological gaps widen

Sharp divides persist across religious and ideological lines. Secular and traditional Jews (Hilonim and Masortim) are more likely to believe Palestinians are committed to peace and to support international involvement. Religious and ultra-Orthodox Jews (Datiim and Haredim), meanwhile, are more likely to call for Israeli control over Gaza and view external actors with suspicion.

Political ideology also shapes perceptions: Left-leaning Israelis are more optimistic about peace and more likely to cite settlements and Jerusalem as key obstacles, while right-wing Israelis place greater faith in the Israeli government’s intentions and see distrust as the primary hurdle.