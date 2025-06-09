Varying reactions were issued on Monday after the IDF intercepted the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, Madleen, early in the morning. Foreign ministries with citizens on board the ship confirmed that they have requested consular access.

The IDF boarded the Madleen at around 3 a.m., and took the crew and the ship to the Port of Ashdod, where they would be sent back to their respective countries, with Defense Minister Israel Katz instructing that the passengers view footage from Hamas's October 7 attacks.

Passengers not yet on land, says coalition press office The Freedom Flotilla Coalition is "urgently working to locate the 11 international volunteers, and one journalist abducted from the civilian aid ship Madleen," the group's press officer said in a statement on Monday.

"According to the Israeli Immigration Authority, they are not in its custody. [Adalah] has repeatedly contacted Israeli military officials but has yet to receive any response to its inquiries or letters since the early hours of the morning," the statement said.

'State terrorism' says Hamas Hamas condemned the interception in a statement posted to the group's Telegram.

"Intercepting the Madleen at sea and preventing it from delivering symbolic aid to our people, who are facing a war of genocide, constitutes state terrorism, a blatant violation of international law, and an assault on civilian volunteers motivated by humanitarian concerns," the terror group said.

Spain summons Israel's embassy head Spain summoned the head of the Israeli embassy, Dan Porez, in Madrid, for a reprimand on Monday afternoon, in response to the IDF's actions.

Israel does not have an ambassador in Spain currently, due to its anti-Israel policy.

Israel does not have an ambassador in Spain currently, due to its anti-Israel policy.

France calls for unhindered access for aid to Gaza French President Emmanuel Macron asked for the six French citizens aboard the Madleen to be released "as soon as possible," according to Israeli media.

According to reports, France requested consular access to the six citizens aboard the Madleen as soon as the IDF boarded the vessel, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Monday, adding that France had forewarned each of the activists of the risks surrounding their trip.

"As soon as the vessel was stopped, we asked to allow consular protection for them on our behalf. Our consulate asked to visit them as soon as they arrived in Israeli territory, in order to verify that their condition is normal and to facilitate their rapid return to France."

"France calls on the Israeli government to allow immediate, widespread and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza," Barrot added.

One German citizen will be returned home, says ambassador to Israel The German Ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, confirmed that the embassy is in contact with Israeli authorities regarding a German citizen aboard the boat, who has been offered consular assistance.

We are in touch with the Israeli authorities about the “Madleen“. All passengers are brought to Israel by the Navy who assure us that they are all unharmed. They have been ordered to leave the country. We have offered consular assistance for one German citizen.— Steffen Seibert (@GerAmbTLV) June 9, 2025

Violation of int. law, says Turkey Turkey on Monday condemned the interception, which it said was carrying Turkish citizens as well as activist Greta Thunberg among its 12-strong crew, calling the move a "clear violation of international law."