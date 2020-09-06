The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Aryeh Deri: National lockdown will be declared soon

"A general lockdown will occur soon and the government will meet on Thursday in order to decide on this."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 00:37
Lockdown on some Jerusalem neighborhoods begins in effort to stop coronavirus spread, April 12, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Lockdown on some Jerusalem neighborhoods begins in effort to stop coronavirus spread, April 12, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As Israel passed 1,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus on Saturday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) warned that a national lockdown would be decided on and implemented soon, in an interview with Channel 12.
The interviewer pushed Deri on the decision by him and Housing Minister Yaacov Litzman to vote against the decision by coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu to place a lockdown on a number of cities throughout Israel, including haredi and Arab cities.
Deri responded that he didn't vote against the lockdown proposed by Gamzu because it was on haredi cities, but rather because experts in the coronavirus cabinet told him that the move wouldn't help prevent a national lockdown in any case.
The interior minister added that the commissioner and Health Ministry had repeatedly told the cabinet in the past two months that "slowly, slowly within 10-12 weeks it will start to fall, it will start to balance, everything is under control," and that the ministers had accepted all the decisions brought before them.
"Sadly, we can't avoid the truth and we need to say the truth: In order for the State of Israel to get out of 3,000, 2,700 [daily new infections]....according to the opinion of the experts, we will need to enter a general lockdown," said Deri. "There is no way in the world, no one has proved a way, to drop from the level of thousands [of daily new infections] to the level of dozens. This will only happen in a general lockdown."
"A lockdown is awful. A lockdown is the taking away of personal rights. A lockdown is a blow to the economy. A lockdown is very problematic. But a lockdown is done when it has a purpose, when it will bring to a desired outcome," stressed Deri, adding that the lockdown on the 30 red cities was presented to the coronavirus cabinet as a decision in advance to a national lockdown and not a way to prevent such a lockdown.
"A general lockdown will occur soon and the government will meet on Thursday in order to decide on this. To go now and to make a lockdown on 30 red cities is just a preparation for the larger lockdown, and the police and Home Front Command say, to prepare for and to control a lockdown on 30 red cities is much more difficult than handling a lockdown on the whole country," explained the minister.
Deri stressed that when he asked the experts in the cabinet if the lockdown on the 30 red cities had even a slight chance of "saving the country" from a general lockdown, none of the experts were willing to say that it would do so.
"Gamzu and the Health Ministry said one thing: 'there won't be any way to avoid a general lockdown, but we're suggesting doing the lockdown at first on the red cities to do a little to halt [infection rates] and in order to prepare a little better for a general lockdown, we need a little more time, another week or two weeks,'" added Deri.
The interior minister added that he was not against Gamzu and not working against Gamzu and would work to implement all decisions made by the cabinet, including those he disagrees with.
Gamzu will visit Beit Shemesh on Sunday. Beit Shemesh, a largely haredi city, has been defined as a red city and may be forced to enter a lockdown as well. Mayor Aliza Bloch is expected to voice opposition to the decision and will present alternatives to a lockdown, according to Channel 12.
Mayors of haredi cities hung up on a zoom call with Maj.-Gen. Roni Numa and a Health Ministry team on Saturday, after the discussion became heated. A face-to-face meeting was scheduled for Sunday.
"Is this supposed to be a legal hearing on a closure? Not acceptable to me," said Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubenstein, according to Channel 12. "Hearings are done physically with legal representation, not like that. Unacceptable and not serious."
Litzman, a minister from the haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party has expressed opposition to a lockdown during the High Holiday season in the past, even threatening that his entire party would resign if a lockdown was declared during the High Holidays.
The final list of cities to be locked down, out of the list of more than 30 red cities, was expected to be released Sunday, but coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said full lockdowns were likely only to be implemented on eight to 10 of the “reddest” communities.
Gamzu explained last week that residents of the reddest cities would be restricted from traveling more than 500 meters from their homes. In addition, schools – except special education – would be closed, entry and exit would be limited to only essential workers, and nonessential businesses would be banned from operating.
The Health Ministry reported that of the 26,283 active coronavirus patients in Israel, 439 were in serious condition, among them 128 who are intubated. On Friday, 30,788 tests were performed – of which 8.5% were positive. Twelve people died on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,007.
Some 2,617 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday and an additional 1,120 between midnight and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags aryeh deri Shas Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel went from right to wrong on coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by