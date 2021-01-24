The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ashkelon mayor sentenced to 4 years for bribery, fraud, breach of trust

Media bribery case could impact PM’s trial

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 24, 2021 15:43
Ashkelon Mayor Itamar Shimoni (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ashkelon Mayor Itamar Shimoni
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 The Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday sentenced former Ashkelon mayor Itamar Shimoni to four years in prison on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.
The case was the first time that the state prosecution indicted a defendant for media bribery, a charge which has also been used against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in aspects of two of the cases against him.
Because of this link to Netanyahu’s case, the Shimoni trial has been given outsized attention.
Ultimately, Shimoni was actually acquitted of media bribery in November 2019, such that the four year sentence for other bribery and fraud charges does not necessarily help the prosecution against Netanyahu.
However, in the same November 2019 decision in which the court acquitted Shimoni, the judges presented a detailed analysis in which they said media bribery was a valid charge in general, provided factors for proving it and said Shimoni had only gotten off the hook because the period of time in which the media bribery was alleged to have occurred was so short and because there was such a small sample-period of articles to analyze.
In contrast, in one of the cases against the prime minister, the prosecution has alleged that he was involved in around 150 different interventions of media influence and bribery over an extended period of time.
This means that the prosecution could actually use the decision in the Shimoni case to convict Netanyahu.
In terms of the four-year sentence, the prosecution had requested a seven year sentence, but it will still likely be satisfied with putting him beyond bars for an extended period.
However, Shimoni has fought every step of the way and would be expected to appeal.
A conviction of Netanyahu for media bribery could fundamentally alter the relationships between the media and the press as well as likely send him to jail and end his political career.
Still, Netanyahu’s lawyers have said that no one has been convicted of media bribery to date and it would be unfair to make the prime minister the first.
They have also said that almost all of the alleged 150 incidents were carried out by middle-men or women who were acting on their own.
Finally, they say that Netanyahu has been abused by the media and that a full review of articles about him by the Walla media website in dispute will show that he was not given overwhelmingly positive coverage.


Tags Ashkelon Benjamin Netanyahu fraud bribery court Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

There needs to be a crackdown on the haredi sector

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
David Wolpe

Parashat Bo: Multiple meanings of matzah

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by