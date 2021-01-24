Ashkelon mayor sentenced to 4 years for bribery, fraud, breach of trust

The case was the first time that the state prosecution indicted a defendant for media bribery, a charge which has also been used against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in aspects of two of the cases against him

Because of this link to Netanyahu’s case, the Shimoni trial has been given outsized attention.

Ultimately, Shimoni was actually acquitted of media bribery in November 2019, such that the four year sentence for other bribery and fraud charges does not necessarily help the prosecution against Netanyahu.

However, in the same November 2019 decision in which the court acquitted Shimoni, the judges presented a detailed analysis in which they said media bribery was a valid charge in general, provided factors for proving it and said Shimoni had only gotten off the hook because the period of time in which the media bribery was alleged to have occurred was so short and because there was such a small sample-period of articles to analyze.

In contrast, in one of the cases against the prime minister, the prosecution has alleged that he was involved in around 150 different interventions of media influence and bribery over an extended period of time.

This means that the prosecution could actually use the decision in the Shimoni case to convict Netanyahu.

In terms of the four-year sentence, the prosecution had requested a seven year sentence, but it will still likely be satisfied with putting him beyond bars for an extended period.

However, Shimoni has fought every step of the way and would be expected to appeal.

A conviction of Netanyahu for media bribery could fundamentally alter the relationships between the media and the press as well as likely send him to jail and end his political career.

Still, Netanyahu’s lawyers have said that no one has been convicted of media bribery to date and it would be unfair to make the prime minister the first.

They have also said that almost all of the alleged 150 incidents were carried out by middle-men or women who were acting on their own.

Finally, they say that Netanyahu has been abused by the media and that a full review of articles about him by the Walla media website in dispute will show that he was not given overwhelmingly positive coverage.