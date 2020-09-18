Ashkenazi, Bahraini and Emirati FM's exchange Rosh Hashanah greetings

The foreign ministers of Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates exchanged Rosh Hashanah greetings just days after historic normalization agreements were signed between the Jewish State and the respective Gulf States.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi initiated the exchange in which he sent a personal message to both the Bahraini and Emirati ministers, Israel Hayom reported.

"My dear friend, on the eve of the New Year on the Jewish calendar, I would like to wish you and your people a year full of peace, prosperity, stability and health! Happy New Year," Ashkenazi wrote.

"Thank you my dear friend Gabi Ashkenazi, the foreign minister of the State of Israel, for the [ Rosh Hashanah ] blessing. May it be a blessed year of realizing peace and stability in the region," wrote Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif al-Zayani in response, according to Israel Hayom.

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan also responded, saying, "Happy Rosh Hashanah, dear Gabi. This is a wonderful way to start the year and I hope this is a good sign for both of us in the region."

