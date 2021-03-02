The ministers “discussed promoting commercial, economic and civic cooperation between the countries as well as with the Palestinians,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Among the areas discussed in the meeting on the Jordanian side of the border were trade, imports and exports, water, tourism and consular issues.

They also talked about regional developments and fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"All the peace agreements signed by Israel with the Arab countries, including the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel, cannot be a substitute for solving the Palestinian issue," the Foreign Ministry added. Safadi also called "to stop building and expanding settlements, demolishing homes and other illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution and all chances of achieving a just peace."

Following the meeting, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry tweeted that "it is necessary to resume serious and effective negotiations to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that embodies the independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4, 1967 lines, to live in peace and security alongside Israel in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Ashkenazi has met with Safadi twice before to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the countries, and the directors-general of the two foreign ministries met several weeks ago, as well.

Israel is trying to accommodate Jordan as it seeks to increase trade with the Palestinian Authority.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also met with Jordanian King Abdullah recently.

“It is possible to advance ties” with Jordan, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “presence interferes with the advancement of [the] relations,” Gantz said in a Zoom call with Blue and White activists over the weekend.

The Ashkenazi-Safadi meeting came amid a general increase in meetings and phone calls between Israeli officials and their counterparts in Arab states. Ashkenazi spoke with the Foreign Minister of Oman on Monday and Netanyahu spoke with the Crown Prince of Bahrain last week, among others. In addition, the first Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja arrived in Jerusalem on Monday.

These meetings and phone calls are taking place as Israel is in talks with several Arab states to form a defense alliance against its shared enemies, such as Iran, an official confirmed earlier this week.