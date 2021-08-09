The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aviram Elad appointed as new CEO of Channel 13

The board of directors of Channel 13 unanimously decided Sunday to appoint journalist Aviram Elad as CEO of the company.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2021 00:29
Aviram Elad, the editor of Walla leaves after questioning at the Israel Securities Authority as part of case 4000 investigation, in Tel Aviv on February 21, 2018. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Aviram Elad, the editor of Walla leaves after questioning at the Israel Securities Authority as part of case 4000 investigation, in Tel Aviv on February 21, 2018.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Well-known journalist Aviram Elad has been appointed CEO of news company Channel 13, after the board of directors passed a unanimous decision on Sunday.
Elad, 42, has 17 years of experience in the world of journalism. He has held senior editorial and management positions, such as head news editor for Haaretz, and editor-in-chief of the Walla News website. 
"I'm pleased to join and lead Channel 13 News," he said in response to the official announcement. "It is home to excellent, high-quality journalists and employees. Channel 13's role in the Israeli democratic fabric is to represent all factors in Israeli society. I thank the citizens of the country. I thank the company's board of directors and the CEO and chairman of the network for their trust. We face great challenges and I believe that together - we can face them." 
Avi Ben-Tal, CEO of Channel 13, said, "I'm pleased to congratulate Aviram on his appointment as CEO of Channel 13. Aviram is a first-rate journalist with extensive experience as an editor in a number of leading journalistic systems, and he knows the commercial television market well."
Ben-Tal continued, "I'm sure under Aviram's management, Channel 13 News will achieve great things." 


