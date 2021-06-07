Baby rhino born in Ramat Gan Safari named after outgoing President Rivlin

An Israeli zoo proudly announced the birth of a new baby rhino on Sunday.

The baby male was first spotted trotting alongside his mother, 11-year-old Rihanna, now a mother of three , the Ramat Gan Safari Park zoo said.

The zoo will be monitoring mother and calf for health and safety, the zoo said, while they reside in a designated maternity zone for the next several weeks until the baby is strong enough to join his fellow animals in the safari's African Savanna section.

The Safari's naming committee announced on Tuesday that it had decided to name the baby "Ruvi," after the outgoing President of Israel Reuven "Ruvi" Rivlin, who was replaced in the role last Wednesday by President Isaac Herzog. The rhino is of the square lipped or southern white rhinoceros breed, the most common of all rhinos. Though not presently classified as an endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), it still faces a considerable threat of poaching.

In a statement, the Safari said that the newborn rhino, "like the tenth President of Israel, is rare and special, will raise a smile on the face of anyone who meets him, boost Israel's profile around the world and greatly aid in the repopulation efforts of square-lipped rhinos."