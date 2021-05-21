Baby son born to widow of Meron tragedy victim, to be named in his honor

Rabbi Yosef Greenbaum, 22. (Photo credit: Screenshot) Greenbaum, 22, a Vizhnitz hassid, was from Haifa.

The baby was delivered at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital. The hospital reported that the staff provided full support to the widow during the delivery. The baby is expected to be named in his father’s honor.

Some 45 people were killed and more than 120 people injured during a crowd crush on Mount Meron early in the morning on Friday, April 30.

Tens of thousands of Israelis had gathered at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for a Lag B'omer celebration. The situation went from joy to sadness at around 1 a.m., when thousands of participants moving through one of the cave’s walkways, which was on an incline, slipped and fell. They smashed into people below them, who then fell on those below them, resulting in the crush.

The incident remains under investigation. Reports of prior warnings that structural changes were needed at the site for safety reasons surfaced after the tragedy.

