Beit-El significantly reduced the number of COVID-19 patients within days

The Israeli settlement of Beit-El has announced that it managed to reduce the number of coronavirus cases within the town from 41 to five. This was done, according to the mayor of Beit-El, Shai Alon, was due to intensive efforts on the part of the city council. These efforts included advertising, educational activities with teenagers, and making information easy to access. All of these measures were aided by citizens complying with the guidelines. These helped, according to the Mayor, to reduce the infection rates and turn them into a "Green City"."We realized on the eve of Sukkot that things are getting worse and we started working on a solution," Said head of Beit-El city council, Shira Libman. "We learned from other places who had managed to turn from red to green. We had an orderly plan which included spreading information, advertising and educational activities, among other things." "We also opened a questioning center which was made to cut off infection chains. I hope we can keep the number of patients to a minimum, but there's still work to do. Pretty much every department was joined in this struggle, and citizens complied as well," Libman added."We charged full force at our goal and with complete faith that we can succeed at turning the town, which was doing rather well in terms coronavirus infections, back to a Green status," Said Beit-El mayor Shai Alon. "The success in doing so in just a number of days can be assigned to the devoted and intensive action of the city council and Shira Libman and our citizens. We will make every effort to maintain a low infection rate in Beit-El," Alon added.