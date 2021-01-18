Ben-Gurion Airport to finally offer 4-hour COVID-19 tests

For the first time, rapid coronavirus tests that provide results within four hours will be available at Ben-Gurion Airport, Ynet reported. The announcement was made on Monday, following a joint effort between the Health Ministry, Transportation Ministry and Israel's Airport Authority. The decision will allow for a faster and more accurate monitoring process of patients, as part of the national effort to decrease morbidity rates throughout the country. The step is also expected to help revive the aviation industry once the lockdown is over. The “Check2Fly” coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion Airport was set up in Terminal 3 and inaugurated in a formal ceremony in mid-November. The company's website had since offered two kinds of tests: A four-hour test costing NIS 134.64 screening; or a 14-hour, NIS 44.88 test. However, The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month that the four-hour test was still not available.The company had listed the four-hour test option on its website, and although had the ability to provide the quick tests, was waiting for an approval from the Health Ministry for a while. The misleading option on the website has led to confusion among passengers, and in some cases, caused some travelers to pay for private tests in hospitals, reaching several hundred shekels. Maayan-Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.
