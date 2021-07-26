Ben-Gvir scuffles with Knesset ushers

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir physically resisted attempts by ushers to remove him from the rostrum of the Knesset plenum on Monday night after he was ordered to leave by Deputy Knesset Speaker Ahmad Tibi (Joint List).
When Ben-Gvir did not begin his speech by formally calling Tibi "honorable speaker," as Knesset protocol dictates, Tibi who was appointed a deputy speaker hours earlier, attempted to stop him from speaking. Ben-Gvir told Tibi that he was not honorable.
Ben-Gvir told Tibi that he is a terrorist who belongs in the Syrian parliament. Tibi responded by giving Ben-Gvir three chances to take back his words, following Knesset procedure.
When Ben-Gvir refused, Tibi asked the ushers to remove him from the plenum. Ben-Gvir physically fought off the guards and returned to the rostrum.
Ben-Gvir only agreed to leave after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy came into the plenum and intervened.
Likud MK Keti Shirit accused the ushers for being too physical in removing Ben-Gvir.
Ben-Gvir asked Levy to fire Tibi and said he would appeal to the Knesset Ethics Committee, which has not yet been formed.
"Ahmad Tibi is a terrorist, who did not have the authority to give such directives to the ushers," Ben-Gvir said.
Labor faction chairman Ram Shefa said Ben-Gvir should be ashamed of himself.
"Your lowly provocations give the Knesset a bad name," Shefa told Ben-Gvir.