Ben-Gvir scuffles with Knesset ushers

When Ben-Gvir did not begin his speech by formally calling Tibi "honorable speaker," as Knesset protocol dictates, Tibi who was appointed a deputy speaker hours earlier, attempted to stop him from speaking. Ben-Gvir told Tibi that he was not honorable.

Ben-Gvir told Tibi that he is a terrorist who belongs in the Syrian parliament. Tibi responded by giving Ben-Gvir three chances to take back his words, following Knesset procedure.

When Ben-Gvir refused, Tibi asked the ushers to remove him from the plenum. Ben-Gvir physically fought off the guards and returned to the rostrum.

Ben-Gvir only agreed to leave after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy came into the plenum and intervened.

Likud MK Keti Shirit accused the ushers for being too physical in removing Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir asked Levy to fire Tibi and said he would appeal to the Knesset Ethics Committee, which has not yet been formed.

"Ahmad Tibi is a terrorist, who did not have the authority to give such directives to the ushers," Ben-Gvir said.

Labor faction chairman Ram Shefa said Ben-Gvir should be ashamed of himself.

"Your lowly provocations give the Knesset a bad name," Shefa told Ben-Gvir.