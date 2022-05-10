Filber tries to explain contradictory answers about Netanyahu role

Former top aid to Benjamin Netanyahu, Shlomo Filber, on Tuesday tried to explain his contradictory answers at different points in time about whether the former prime minister engaged in a media bribery scheme.

Testifying before the Jerusalem District Court, Filber was confronted by defense lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur with his own repeated denials of any criminal liability to Netanyahu in 2017 and then in his first interrogations in 2018.

The drama was doubled by Netanyahu’s personal attendance at the hearing only one day after he had told current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Bennett's term running the country was "over.”

In 2017, Filber was questioned by Israel's security exchange commission authority over either irregular or illegal actions to assist Bezeq in a variety of ways while serving as director general of the communications ministry.

At the time, the authorities did not have any hard evidence against Netanyahu in the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair.

Shlomo Filber, the suspended director-general of the Communications Ministry, waits for his remand hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on February 18, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)

To the extent they asked any questions about Netanyahu, Filber claimed the former prime minister had always acted properly.

However, when breakthroughs were made in the case in February 2018, Filber was arrested by the police.

Even in the initial questioning by the police, Filber still denied Netanyahu having any criminal role.

More specifically, Filber never mentioned in the 2017 and early 2018 interrogations that he had a key meeting with Netanyahu in June 2015.

According to testimony by Filber to police in his later interrogations in 2018 after becoming a state's witness, as well as before the Jerusalem District Court, Netanyahu gave Filber three major instructions to assist Bezeq as part of the alleged media bribery scheme.

Questioned by Ben Tzur about why he did not mention this meeting in earlier interrogations, Filber said that he did not remember the meeting at the time.

Rather, Filber said he only started to recall the meeting after he was shown significant additional information relating to the media bribery scheme, including communications from former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua as well as from another top former aid of Netanyahu, Nir Hefetz.

In contrast, the defense argued to the court that Filber invented the meeting with Netanyahu in order to escape personal liability and to satisfy his police interrogators.

Filber himself accused the police of acting like rottweilers, dead set on creating a case against Netanyahu.

On the flip side, the prosecution has presented testimony that Filber gave to police after signing his immunity deal in which he said he had not been telling the truth, but that a cloud had now been removed from over his head.

Filber told police that he was now ready to come clean about his and Netanyahu’s actions on behalf of Bezeq.