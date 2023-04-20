The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over judicial moves as 'momentary fluff'

A survey by Start-Up Nation Central found that 84% of investors believe the judicial changes will have a negative effect on ability to raise capital abroad

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 12:02
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed jitters over his government's judicial overhaul drive that have scared away some investors, calling it an opportunity to make money by betting on what he described as sound economic fundamentals.

"The momentary fluff, the momentary dust that is in the air is just that - dust," he told US business broadcaster CNBC late on Wednesday, responding to a question about falling investment by citing strong growth and a low deficit.

"The smart money moves in because they know that the fundamentals are great," Netanyahu said. "The less smart money moves with the herd ... so those who come in now and are coming in now are going to make a lot of money."

Netanyahu's government's plan to limit Supreme Court powers has triggered unprecedented protests nationwide, drawn rebuke from Western allies and scared away some investors. He suspended the judicial push on March 27 to negotiate with the opposition.

The changes in Israel's economic positions

On Friday, Moody's Investors Service reaffirmed Israel's A1 rating but revised its outlook from positive to stable, citing the judicial drive. Israel's shekel ILS= is near a three-year low and economic growth is forecast to slow to 2.5% this year from 6.5% in 2022.

According to the IVC Research Center and LeumiTech, Israeli high-tech firms raised $1.7 billion in 2023 first quarter, down 70% from the $5.8 billion in the first three months of 2022 and its lowest quarterly fundraising level in four years.

A survey by Start-Up Nation Central found that 84% of investors believe the judicial changes will have a negative effect on ability to raise capital abroad, while 79% of companies currently raising capital have reported cancellations of meetings with investors.

Israel's high-tech community, usually quiet on politics, has been vocal about potential damage to the economy. The tech sector contributes 25% to the country's tax income.



