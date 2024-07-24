Republicans attack Harris for skipping Netanyahu’s Congressional address

Republicans attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint Congressional address on Wednesday to campaign in Indiana.

“You want to be the leader of the free world, and yet you can't bring yourself to sit behind our most important and strategic ally in this moment. That is not a good look for you,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“It’s not a good look for America and it's not a good look for her party that she aims to lead," Johnson said, adding that it was her duty as the Vice President to oversee joint sessions of Congress.

“It’s outrageous,” he said, that she is not going to be there.

Harris delivers Netanyahu a cold welcome

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) noted that in addition, Harris had not greeted Netanyahu on the tarmac when his plane landed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarks on his upcoming US visit at Ben-Gurion Airport. July 22, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

“Republicans stand with Israel,” he wrote in a post on X, “the Left doesn’t.”

Harris, who became the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee only on Sunday when US President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, is set to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon and has hit the campaign trail running.

She is not the only candidate who chose to stump for votes rather than attend the speech. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s new pick for vice president Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) will also be on the campaign trail.He is a strong supporter of Israel, but his decision not to attend even though he is the only person on the ticket who could have gone to the event.

A small but growing number of Democratic members of the House and Senate have chosen to boycott the speech to protest Netanyahu’s actions in the Gaza war.

Netanyahu is for Democrats one of the more contentious leaders among the United States’s allies due to the Gaza war, his judicial reform plan, and his refusal to support a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

His last joint address to Congress in 2015, however, also made waves given that he had turned to that parliamentary body asking it to oppose the Iran agreement negotiated by then US president Barack Obama.

According to CNN, 58 democrats boycotted the speech, including some who are chasing to skip it this time around as well.

Biden who at the time was Vice President, was in a manner similar to Harris absent from Congress when Netanyahu delivered his joint address there....