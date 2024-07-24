Netanyahu to meet with American-Israeli hostage families, IDF operate in Tulkarm

Jon Polin says a prayer for the safe return of the hostages at the initial event on July 14 in Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Szlechter)

American-Israeli hostage families will jointly meet with President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, Jonathan Polin, father of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg Polin, told reporters on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning prior to Netanyahu's address, a separate group of Israeli hostage families will be meeting at the White House with Amos Hochstein, US Envoy on Lebanon.

Gil Dickmann, cousin of hostage Carmel Gat, said Biden is the only one he thinks Netanyahu will listen to about signing the deal.