Netanyahu to meet with American-Israeli hostage families, IDF operate in Tulkarm
Pro-Palestinian protests greet Netanyahu in Washington • Netanyahu to stay in the US past Shabbat
American-Israeli hostage families to meet with Biden, Netanyahu on Thursday
Polin also said he'll tell Netanyahu that the complete victory he's been talking about for the past 291 days is part and parcel for bringing the hostages home.
American-Israeli hostage families will jointly meet with President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, Jonathan Polin, father of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg Polin, told reporters on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning prior to Netanyahu's address, a separate group of Israeli hostage families will be meeting at the White House with Amos Hochstein, US Envoy on Lebanon.
Gil Dickmann, cousin of hostage Carmel Gat, said Biden is the only one he thinks Netanyahu will listen to about signing the deal.Go to the full article >>
Health council calls on international orgs. to ensure humanitarian aid reaches hostages
The National Council for Nutritional Security called on the international community to, at a minimum, "take immediate humanitarian action to ensure the hostages' nutritional security."
The National Council for Nutritional Security released a statement on Tuesday addressing its deep concern for the well-being of the 120 hostages remaining in Hamas captivity and urging international bodies to, at a minimum, ensure humanitarian aid reaches those held hostage in Gaza.
Having now spent over 290 days in Gaza, the council stressed the health of the hostages is of deep concern- especially given the testimonies of released hostages which made clear that captives were subjected to neglect, hunger, limited water consumption, and lack of essential nutrients.
The council said that the hostage’s “nutritional and health status were severely impacted, leading to irreversible long-term complications and immediate life-threatening situations.”Go to the full article >>
'Enough': Netanyahu condemns campaign against Noa Argamani
"Is there no limit to the madness? There is a limit - this is the limit. Enough."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned campaigns against Noa Argamani on Tuesday night, saying he was "shocked by the campaign directed against Noa Argamani."
Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity on June 8 alongside three other hostages, has traveled to the US with other hostage families to accompany the PM on his visit to Congress.
Some have criticized her for this, including Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzhak is still in captivity, who said Argamani's trip made her an "obstacle to getting a deal." Elgarat also said that Argamani should "avoid a situation in which he and other hostage family members would find themselves protesting against her."
Go to the full article >>
Violent riots against Palestinians in Huwara following attacks on Israeli vehicles - report
Masked Israelis set fire to vehicles and threw stones at Palestinian vehicles and shops in Huwara on Tuesday, following reports that Palestinians had stoned Israeli vehicles in Yitzhar, KAN reported on Tuesday night.
התפרעויות אלימות בחווארה: אחרי שפלסטינים רגמו באבנים כלי רכב ישראליים - רעולי פנים ירדו מיצהר לכפר, הציתו רכב ופחים ויידו אבנים על כלי רכב פלסטיניים וחנויות@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/aGrfvkxest— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 23, 2024
Go to the full article >>
Van Hollen: Netanyahu harming Israeli-US ties with Gaza war, Palestinian state opposition
When it comes to the war in Gaza, they do not prioritize the safe return of all of the hostages, Van Hollen said.
Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen took to the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon to offer an explanation for why he'll be absent from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before joint session of Congress on Wednesday, citing the Israeli government's execution of its war in Gaza and the prime minister's extremist right-wing coalition's refusal to accept a two-state solution as chief reasons for his boycott.
Van Hollen said he's a strong supporter of the US-Israel relationship and distinguished between the partnership of the US and the people of Israel from the relationship between the US and the Israeli government.
"Those bonds between the people of Israel and people of the US remain strong," he said. "But the actions and words of Netanyahu and his ulta right-wing extremist coalition before and since October 7 have weakened ties between the United States and the government of Israel."Go to the full article >>
'Let Gaza live': Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators hold sit-in protest at congressional offices
The protests were reportedly organized by Jewish Voices for Peace.
Protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington and against US aid to Israel held a sit-in protest at congressional offices on Tuesday, international media reported.
Hundreds of protesters took over the rotunda of the Cannon Building, which holds the offices of House of Representatives members.
The demonstrators wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases "not in our name" and "Jews say stop arming Israel." Some carried banners reading "ceasefire now" and "let Gaza live."Go to the full article >>
The IDF is operating in the Tulkarm refugee camp for the second time today
Hours after the operation this morning in the refugee camp in Tulkarm, during which eight terrorists were eliminated, the IDF has returned to operations in the refugee camp on Tuesday night, it was reported.
Special forces are currently operating in the refugee camp in the Menashe Brigade for Counter-Terrorism.
Experts analyze world silence on Russia’s hospital bombing in Ukraine vs. outrage over Gaza
Experts accused Russia of funding pro-Palestinian protests and using the pro-Palestinian cause to promote its own agenda.
Last week, the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Ukraine was targeted by a Russian missile attack. The children’s hospital, which is Ukraine’s largest, sustained significant damage, and two people were killed. The attack was just one element of a deadly Russian strike that killed at least 38 and injured more than 100.
Despite the devastating nature of the hospital attack, the international public reaction was relatively muted. Social media campaigns against Russian aggression in Ukraine, such as #StandWithUkraine and #StopRussianAggression, have seen widespread engagement, but no specific campaign was created to address the children’s hospital attack.
This muted response stands in stark contrast to online activism regarding the Israel-Hamas war. In May, an AI-generated image of tents arranged to spell “All Eyes on Rafah" went viral, with over 44 million shares on Instagram and nearly 28 million on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The post was inspired by the Israeli military’s action in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians were then sheltering.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says