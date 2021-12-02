The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Bennett enters fray in Kotel deal controversy

Bennett to send cabinet secretary to meet Reform and Conservative reps, Jewish Agency selection process moving forward, despite Lapid failing to meet deadlines.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 13:41
A standoff between a Orthodox man and a member of Women of the Wall takes place at the Western Wall on Friday morning. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A standoff between a Orthodox man and a member of Women of the Wall takes place at the Western Wall on Friday morning.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali will be getting involved in resolving the dispute over the controversial Western Wall agreement next week.
He will send his cabinet secretary, Shalom Shlomo, to meet on the issue on Tuesday or Wednesday with representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements. 
The meeting with the cabinet secretary was promised to Labor MK Gilad Kariv in return for his agreement to temporarily avoid attending the services of the Women of the Wall at the Kotel and avoid tension at the holy site. 
"We aren't yet at the stage of the government returning to adopting the Kotel framework, but Bennett cannot avoid dealing with the issue anymore," a source involved in the process said. 
The government is obligated to provide an update on the implementation of the Western Wall agreement to the Supreme Court by the beginning of next week.
Members of the Women of the Wall movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, November 5, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Members of the Women of the Wall movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, November 5, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
As part of President Isaac Herzog's efforts to foster a discourse of unity and moderation between all parts of Israeli society, including actors involved in the matter of prayer at the Western Wall Plaza, the President met on Wednesday with Kariv, who represents the Reform Movement, MK Alon Tal (Blue and White), who is Conservative, and other representatives of the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movements and the Women of the Wall.
In the meeting, Herzog listened to the positions and suggestions of the representatives of the different movements. The president emphasized that he wishes to lower temperatures in order to prevent baseless hatred at the site. He condemned all manifestations of physical and verbal violence and said there is a need for responsibility, restraint, and efforts to find ways for all parts of our nation, in Israel and the Diaspora, to move forward peacefully.
The Western Wall agreement was passed by a cabinet resolution in 2016, but was indefinitely suspended by the same government in 2017. It would have seen the current prayer platform for non-Orthodox prayers at the Robinson Arch area at the southern end of the Western Wall designated in law as a prayer space for non-Orthodox worship, and given representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements a place on the site’s governing committee. At the same time, the central Western Wall plaza would be designated in law as a place for Orthodox prayer only.
Meanwhile, in another sensitive matter to Diaspora Jewry, the Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee met on Tuesday and decided to move forward with the process, despite Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid's failure to present the government's candidate. It was the third time Lapid failed to meet a deadline on the issue. 
The committee set additional meetings in December and January to narrow down the list of candidates. In addition to the eight candidates that there have been for months, former Haifa mayor Yona Yahav, nuclear physicist Vladmir Herczberg, and another candidate have joined the race. Lapid could still field a candidate as well. 
"There is frustration in both the selection committee and among the candidates that a process that was supposed to be organized and transparent has been far from it," one of the candidates said.  
Agency chairmanship candidate Michael Oren made a controversial statement on Wednesday when he told Radio 103 FM that "what caused the Iranians to expedite the [nuclearization] process and violate all the agreements was the election of [US President Joe] Biden."
Asked if their decision was also impacted by the election of Bennett, Oren said he did not think so. 
"As someone who has been intimately involved in the Iran issue for 15 years, I feel compelled to interview about it at this critical juncture and clear up some misunderstandings," Oren said. 


Tags Jewish Agency Naftali Bennett Western Wall Yair Lapid women of the wall kotel Gilad Kariv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by