Yamina will not join a government led by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett declared on Wednesday morning, limiting the possible governments that can be formed after the March 23 election."He's on the Left," Bennett said of Lapid in an interview with KAN Bet. "We don't have a problem that he will be part of a government, but he can't be its head." Bennett argued that Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu can only be replaced by someone on the Right."Yamina is not part of the pro-Netanyahu or anti-Netanyahu bloc, Bennett said.As for whether he would sit in a government with New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar at the helm, Bennett said, "I am prepared to sit in any national government. I am in the camp of the people of Israel, and we have to keep the government in the national [right-wing] camp."In recent days, Sa'ar said he does not think Lapid is ready to be prime minister.Bennett likely made the remarks so that right-wing voters will choose Yamina.
However, many recent polls show that even with Yamina behind him, Netanyahu is does not have a right-wing majority to form a coalition as long as ex-Likud minister Sa'ar keeps his promise not to be in a government with Netanyahu.Netanyahu mocked Bennett and Sa'ar, saying that they are in Purim costumes when they say they won't sit with Lapid."They have to deny it, and you know why? Because they can't make it without Lapid. They have no way to form a government without it being a left-wing government led by Lapid, either totally [left-wing] or partially," Netanyahu said at a Likud faction meeting on Wednesday. "In the masquerade ball, Bennett and Gideon are trying to hide that they don't have a government without Lapid as prime minister."Netanyahu said this election is between him and Lapid for the premiership.Likud has the potential to get 40 seats in the Knesset if it increases voter turnout, the party leader added.