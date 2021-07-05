Bennett on July 4th: America holds a special place in my heart

"I would like to thank our all our friends in the US on both sides of the aisle for your steadfast support both in time of peace but also in moments of tension in our region," Bennett said in an English language version which he tweeted.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who had studied and worked in the United States often touted the importance of that experience in promoting US-Israeli ties.

Bennett on Sunday underscored how his life story, as the child of American parents, exemplified US-Israeli ties.

"America holds a special place in my heart," Bennett said. "My parents were born in California and continued their lives here in Israel."

"I too enjoyed living and working in New York for part of my adult life. My story is just one example of many of Israelis and Americans whose lives are intertwined through family business and social ties which underpin the special relationship between our two countries," Bennett said.

The new government he heads, which was sworn in just last month, is uniquely poised to work well with the US, Bennett said.

"In Israel we recently formed a new government that represents the Israeli people's desire for political stability," Bennett said.

"It is also the most diverse government that Israel has ever had, bringing together folks from all factions into one united coalition," he added.

"This new government deeply values our relationship with the American people. We are committed to a spirit of strength and cooperation," Bennett explained.

"We are gong to work together very well," Bennett said.

The July 4th holiday, Bennett said, "is a time to reflect on the values of freedom and human dignity in America's Declaration of Independence

"As we reflect on the past we also look forward to the future, a joint future of an even deeper friendship between our two nations, the United States of America and Israel, rooted in our shared values of freedom, liberty and democracy," Bennett said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also recalled the July 4th holiday in a Twitter message.



Israel has no greater partner than the U.S. We build on shared values & vision. The result: groundbreaking tech, training shoulder to shoulder & extending a helping hand when needed. On behalf of Israel’s defense establishment, I wish our American friends a great 4th of July. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) July 4, 2021

"Israel has no greater partner than the US. We build on shared values & vision. The result: groundbreaking tech, training shoulder to shoulder & extending a helping hand when needed. On behalf of Israel’s defense establishment, I wish our American friends a great 4th of July," Gantz tweeted.