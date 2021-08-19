The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett meets Arab leaders in bid to increase low rate of Arab COVID vaccinations

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Arab-Israelis to receive the coronavirus vaccinations, explaining that the virus is much more dangerous than the vaccine's possible side effects.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 19, 2021 14:25
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett greets leaders from the Israeli-Arab sector during a visit to a vaccination compound in Taibe, August 19, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett greets leaders from the Israeli-Arab sector during a visit to a vaccination compound in Taibe, August 19, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
“People are dying from the coronavirus, not from the very few side effects of the marvelous vaccines,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning during a visit to the vaccination center in Taibe to encourage vaccination in the Arab sector.
“There is much 'fake news,’” he said.
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freij, Taibe Mayor Shuaa Masarwa Mansour, national Arab sector coronavirus project manager Iman Saif, Imam of Taibe Jawad Masarwa and members of the Taibe City Council also participated in the visit.
“I appeal to public leaders in the Arab sector and ask you to join in the fight to save lives,” Bennett said. “Your lives are important to me. Get vaccinated – ruchu tita'amu."
Bennett stressed that “Israel is the only country in the world that is currently providing a third dose of the vaccine,” although the US announced on Wednesday that it would begin providing a third shot to all ages in September.
“We have merited to have a tool to protect ourselves, then come and use it,” he said. “But this requires personal responsibility and I ask you, public leaders, the Imam who is taking an important step, the dear mayor, to take to the phones and convince people to save lives.
Imam Jawad Masarwa of Taibe receives his third coronavirus vaccine as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett looks on, August 19, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO) Imam Jawad Masarwa of Taibe receives his third coronavirus vaccine as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett looks on, August 19, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
“There is nothing more sacred than to save human lives.”
Bennett specifically addressed the youth in the Arab community, saying that they are “the most contagious.”
“If you are vaccinated and wear masks, you are safeguarding the lives of grandfather and grandmother,” the prime minister said. “This is not forever; another few weeks of easy effort and you will have many more years of tranquility with your family.”


Tags Naftali Bennett arab sector Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by