“People are dying from the coronavirus, not from the very few side effects of the marvelous vaccines,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning during a visit to the vaccination center in Taibe to encourage vaccination in the Arab sector.

“There is much 'fake news,’” he said.

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freij, Taibe Mayor Shuaa Masarwa Mansour, national Arab sector coronavirus project manager Iman Saif, Imam of Taibe Jawad Masarwa and members of the Taibe City Council also participated in the visit.

“I appeal to public leaders in the Arab sector and ask you to join in the fight to save lives,” Bennett said. “Your lives are important to me. Get vaccinated – ruchu tita'amu."

Bennett stressed that “Israel is the only country in the world that is currently providing a third dose of the vaccine,” although the US announced on Wednesday that it would begin providing a third shot to all ages in September.

“We have merited to have a tool to protect ourselves, then come and use it,” he said. “But this requires personal responsibility and I ask you, public leaders, the Imam who is taking an important step, the dear mayor, to take to the phones and convince people to save lives.

Imam Jawad Masarwa of Taibe receives his third coronavirus vaccine as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett looks on, August 19, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

“There is nothing more sacred than to save human lives.”

Bennett specifically addressed the youth in the Arab community, saying that they are “the most contagious.”

“If you are vaccinated and wear masks, you are safeguarding the lives of grandfather and grandmother,” the prime minister said. “This is not forever; another few weeks of easy effort and you will have many more years of tranquility with your family.”