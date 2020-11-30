Benny Gantz tours Shield of Israel headquarters

Gantz met with researchers from the Military Intelligence Directorate and was presented with products that were manufactured in Israel and purchased by the Health Ministry with the assistance of the Defense Ministry's procurement unit.

"There is great importance not only for the excellent cooperation between the Health Ministry and the Defense Ministry, but also for the public's cooperation with the guidelines that go out to them," said Gantz during the visit. "We see that there is an increasing trend in morbidity, we see that there are quite a few red zones, and this requires us, as a system, to improve enforcement and information."

Gantz stressed that it "will take a long time until we can return to routine" and that, until then, a differential approach that treats red and green zones separately needs to be used.

