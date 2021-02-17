The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bensouda downplays US, Israel controversies in speech

ICC prosecutor warns of breakdown of rule of law globally.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 20:24
Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), poses for pictures at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, January 26, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL)
Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), poses for pictures at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, January 26, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL)
In a virtual conference speaking to the Institute of International and European Affairs on Wednesday, International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda tried to play down the controversies with the US and Israel.
While Bensouda spent around 20 minutes discussing the importance of the ICC for the world’s past and future, and rattled off various accomplishments, she spent only a few minutes near the end of her speech relating to these two major issues.
The ICC chief prosecutor is already in the middle of a full criminal war crimes probe of US treatment of terrorist detainees in Afghanistan during the post-9/11 era.
On February 5, she received permission to open a full criminal war crimes probe against Israelis’ conduct during the 2014 Gaza war, in the settlement enterprise, and during the 2018 Gaza border conflict.
During her comments on Wednesday, she said that her office is “carefully assessing documentation from the government of Afghanistan” in which it argues that the ICC should stay out of US-Afghan issues and “defer to its national investigations.”
The US has taken a similar position, under both the Trump and Biden administrations, though the Biden administration is expected to try to have much more positive engagement with The Hague court in general.
In other comments, she said regarding “Palestine, the judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber recently rendered a decision by the majority, clarifying the court’s jurisdiction regarding territory. We welcome this judicial clarity. My office is currently analyzing the decision and then will decide the next steps.”
Without addressing specific points or listing off the critics she has faced in Israel, the US, Germany, Canada and a number of other countries, she defended the decisions generally, saying: “My office conducts activities with the utmost professionalism and independence... is focused on the evidence.”
She added, “Not least, given the political environments in which our cases operate, there is increasing evidence that ICC decisions are likely to change the calculus of would-be perpetrators. ICC jurisdiction contributes to ensure greater awareness and readiness to ensure accountability for human rights protection.”
Moreover, she said that the ICC’s positive impact on deterring future war crimes “goes well beyond the courtroom,” while almost pleading with the ICC member states that, “for the court to function effectively... it needs to have the support and cooperation from its state parties to the [ICC’s Rome] Statute.”
Most of her talk detailed how hard it was to get the nations of the world to agree to establish the ICC and what she thought the organization’s broad future would look like.
She said that it became possible only after the end of the Cold War and after the world, and especially Europe, was horrified by two genocides – in the former Yugoslavia and in Rwanda – occurring within a few years of each other in the 1990s.
Despite the ICC’s creation, Bensouda mused that increasing nationalism and violence worldwide leave significant doubt about whether the nations of the world would have cooperated to establish the ICC in the current environment, had it not already existed.
Rather than zoning in for too long on the US and Israel, her main focus was the broader threat that she “observes with concern in this new century – threats to multilateralism and to the post-World War II based order... the rejection of the rule of international law.”
In support of the ICC, she said that most of its 120 member states have given her and the court their backing.
She mentioned wins that her office secured against war criminals from Myanmar, Sudan, Congo, Mali and Uganda.
A major emphasis of Bensouda’s term has been expanding the definition of war crimes to include: sexual slavery, forced pregnancies, raping either men or women and destruction of ancient cultural-historical sites – accomplishments that she rattled off for each of the above countries.
She did call for an end to all sanctions against the ICC without explicitly mentioning the US.
The only other brief reference to battles with the US and Israel came from the institute official who introduced her, who noted that she faced great challenges like when the financial accounts both for her and some of her staff had been frozen by US actions.
Bensouda concisely noted that his observations about her challenges “were astute.”
She will be replaced by British lawyer Karim Khan on June 16, and he will likely make many of the next fateful decisions confronting Israel and the US.


Tags Israel United States ICC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by