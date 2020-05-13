The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bereaved parents, protesters call for harsher anti-terror policy

During the protest, held outside of IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, protesters piled stones painted in red to show that throwing stones can kill.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2020 15:59
Israeli parents protesting current IDF policy in combating terror, the red rocks are meant to show that stone-throwing can kill (photo credit: IM TIRTZU)
Israeli parents protesting current IDF policy in combating terror, the red rocks are meant to show that stone-throwing can kill
(photo credit: IM TIRTZU)
Parents who lost their sons and daughters during army service and Im Tirzu activists held a joint protest on Wednesday outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv following the death of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal.
 
Yigal was killed on Monday night during an operation in the West Bank when he was hit in the head by a rock. The protesters carried signs telling the High Court to “get off the battle field” and called on the IDF and other state agencies to be fiercer in the fight against terror, including using the death penalty.  
Rocks, painted in red, outside the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv during a protest against army anti-terror policy. Protesters wanted to show that stone-throwing can kill / Credit: Im Tirzu Rocks, painted in red, outside the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv during a protest against army anti-terror policy. Protesters wanted to show that stone-throwing can kill / Credit: Im Tirzu
 
IDF soldiers had been searching for Yigal‘s killer in an ongoing effort to bring him to justice.  
 
The protesters piled stones, painted in red, to show that stone-throwing can be lethal. They called for changes in current Israeli policy, including the protocol for opening fire on enemy targets, the demolition of terrorists' homes and the deportation of family members of terrorists out of the country.  


Tags Israel IDF Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by