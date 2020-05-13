Bereaved parents, protesters call for harsher anti-terror policy

Rocks, painted in red, outside the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv during a protest against army anti-terror policy. Protesters wanted to show that stone-throwing can kill / Credit: Im Tirzu

Yigal was killed on Monday night during an operation in the West Bank when he was hit in the head by a rock. The protesters carried signs telling the High Court to “get off the battle field” and called on the IDF and other state agencies to be fiercer in the fight against terror, including using the death penalty.