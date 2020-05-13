Bereaved parents, protesters call for harsher anti-terror policy

Parents who lost their sons and daughters during army service and Im Tirzu activists held a joint protest on Wednesday outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv following the death of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal.
Yigal was killed on Monday night during an operation in the West Bank when he was hit in the head by a rock. The protesters carried signs telling the High Court to “get off the battle field” and called on the IDF and other state agencies to be fiercer in the fight against terror, including using the death penalty.
IDF soldiers had been searching for Yigal‘s killer in an ongoing effort to bring him to justice.
The protesters piled stones, painted in red, to show that stone-throwing can be lethal. They called for changes in current Israeli policy, including the protocol for opening fire on enemy targets, the demolition of terrorists' homes and the deportation of family members of terrorists out of the country.